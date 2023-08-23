commercetools Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce for Fourth Year in a Row

News provided by

commercetools

23 Aug, 2023, 09:30 ET

Recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute

MUNICH, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the global leader in composable commerce, today announced it has again been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce. This is the fourth consecutive year the company has been recognized.

Industry leaders including Audi, Sephora, Danone, NBCUniversal, and Ulta Beauty have adopted commercetools Composable Commerce to not only achieve the higher flexibility and faster speed to market customers require today, but also unlimited scalability and higher efficiency at significantly lower total costs. commercetools enables businesses, including large enterprises, to provide the modern customer experiences needed to be successful in today's market.

"At commercetools, our mission is to power the evolution of commerce innovation. Throughout the years, we've worked to develop and deliver the world's leading composable commerce platform so brands can create competitive advantage, achieve measurable success and build long-term business value," said Dirk Hoerig, Co-founder and CEO of commercetools. "We believe this recognition from Gartner is a testament to the impact our best-in-class platform has in driving revenue growth and opportunities for many of the world's most notable and influential brands."

This acknowledgment comes during a year of strategic growth for commercetools. This year, the company became one of the first 200 private SaaS companies to achieve $100M in annual recurring revenue, expanded the availability of commercetools Composable Commerce to mainland China, hired its first chief people officer, and launched two new products: commercetools Checkout and commercetools Frontend.

To learn more about the recognition, please visit the commercetools Analyst Report Access Center to download a copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce.

Gartner® Magic Quadrant Disclaimers
2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant Report

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, 21 10 August 20232, Mike Lowndes, Yanna Dharmasthira, Jason Daigler, et. Al.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About commercetools
commercetools founded the headless commerce concept, and is the industry-leading composable commerce platform enabling brands to adapt and lead evolutions in digital commerce. commercetools provides its customers with the agility and tools needed to innovate and iterate on the fly, merge online and offline channels, take advantage of new markets, drive new and higher revenue-generating opportunities, and future-proof their eCommerce business –– without incurring technical and operational risks.

Today, commercetools is trusted by some of the world's most iconic brands including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group and many more. To learn more, visit commercetools.com.

SOURCE commercetools

Also from this source

Over 65% of B2B Businesses Are Unsatisfied With Their eCommerce Technology According to New Research From commercetools and Master B2B

commercetools Appoints Roxana Dobrescu As Chief People Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.