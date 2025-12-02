commercetools Powers Record Cyber Week Performance for Global Enterprises

Customers using commercetools processed $4.5B in GMV during Cyber Week 2025 as they expanded reach, strengthened conversion, and activated early AI-shopping revenue

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools today announced that its customers transacted $4.5B in gross merchandise value (GMV) during Cyber Week 2025, representing 48% year-over-year growth. The core commercetools platform delivered 100% uptime across Cyber Week, extending a year-over-year proven track record of supporting uninterrupted shopping during the highest-stakes moments of the year.

commercetools Cyber Week at a Glance:

$4.5B in total GMV processed, up 48% year-over-year

$935M in Black Friday GMV alone

31M total orders were processed across the platform during Cyber Week, with peak volume reaching +6,800 orders per minute

100% platform uptime across all peak traffic days

"This Cyber Week made it clear how quickly digital enterprise commerce is advancing," said Dirk Hoerig, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at commercetools. "Our customers handled record traffic while building entirely new revenue streams through AI-powered shopping channels. They didn't have to choose between stability and innovation, we enabled them to deliver both."

These results build on commercetools' continued growth in 2025. Earlier this year, the company surpassed $75B in annualized GMV processed across its platform, reflecting more than 60% year-over-year growth and contributing to an average 30% annual revenue increase among customers. Enterprises, including Frasers Group and Liverpool, selected commercetools in 2025 as part of broader efforts to modernize their commerce foundations and accelerate business outcomes.

This year's peak season also marked a significant shift in consumer behavior as AI shopping companions played a growing role in helping buyers compare products, discover deals, and make more confident decisions. commercetools enables enterprises to participate in these emerging channels through capabilities like AI Hub and Agent Gateway, which make commerce data securely accessible to AI systems and support agent-driven experiences at scale. Customers such as Frasers Group and Liverpool are among the latest enterprises adopting these capabilities as they prepare to activate AI-powered shopping experiences in 2026.

Enterprises using commercetools operated at global scale throughout the week while maintaining consistent speed, reliability and flexibility across channels. As businesses prepare for 2026, the results of this year's Cyber Week point to a decisive acceleration toward unified, AI-powered commerce strategies that prioritize reach, performance, and resilience.

About commercetools

For global enterprises, commercetools provides the leading digital commerce platform that unifies commerce across any touchpoint, delivering unmatched revenue growth and performance. Our composable, cloud-native technology is the foundation for future innovation — from agentic commerce to conversational experiences — giving businesses the flexibility to design tailored, scalable commerce across any channel, at any scale.

By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables companies to innovate freely, personalize at scale, and launch new channels quickly to meet the evolving demands of their customers.

SOURCE commercetools