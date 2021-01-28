commercetools Sees Big Demand for its Modern Commerce Architecture, Rolls Out New Partner Program

MUNICH, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools , the next-generation commerce software company, today announced that it is rolling out an extended partner program due to large-scale growth and increased demand for its modern commerce architecture. With the introduction of three levels of partnership including Premier Partners, Select Partners and Registered Partners, commercetools is giving partners access to resources to help them deliver unique and engaging e-commerce experiences for B2C and B2B brands.

"Our partners are a significant part of our growth story, and we love seeing the amazing things they build for companies with our modern commerce architecture," said Dirk Weckerlei, VP Global, Partner Management, commercetools. "The main differentiating factor between our partner program and others out there is that you don't have to be the biggest company or spend a certain amount to 'buy' a partnership level with us. Our partner program levels are based on ability, commitment and success, meaning every partner has the same chance to become a highest-level Premier Partner – demonstrating our 'Partners First' commercetools DNA."

Called the Partner Possibilities Program, commercetools' partner program gives Systems Integrators, ISVs, Digital Agencies and Consultancies and other service providers access to top e-commerce experts, training and support to discover, develop and deliver next-generation commerce experiences.

"With more and more clients looking for (and needing) a composable architecture to create a seamless journey across digital and physical touchpoints, we see commercetools' role increasing year-on-year," said Pascal Lagarde, VP Commerce at Valtech.

commercetools' partner ecosystem has grown tremendously over the past few years, with partners contributing significantly to commercetools' growth. The company's modern enterprise commerce architecture is cloud-native, API-first and headless, separating the frontend (mobile app, CMS, etc.) from the backend (commerce) layer. This allows enterprises to own the experience level and quickly make changes to frontend elements and roll out new customer experiences on any device or channel.

"Our partners help drive our growth, and we help drive theirs," said Weckerlei.

Recently recognized by IDC MarketScape as a leading provider of headless commerce, Gartner, as a "Leader" in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, and Forrester, as a "Leader" in B2C commerce and a "Strong Performer" in B2B commerce in The Forrester Wave™: B2C and B2B Commerce Suites, Q2 2020 reports, commercetools has been making waves with its digital commerce platform.

Founded to solve the issue of traditional commerce platforms being too rigid, complex and challenging to update at the speeds needed today, commercetools helps companies:

Build their own e-commerce platforms up to 3x faster (weeks versus months)

Deliver unique and engaging e-commerce experiences across any channel

Make changes to their commerce platform incrementally for immediate ROI

Drive down maintenance costs by up to 70%

Gain the freedom to experiment with new commerce offerings

Take full control over their brand and customer experiences to get away from "cookie-cutter" commerce experiences

About commercetools

commercetools is the world's leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale.

commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since its founding in 2006, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion.

More information at commercetools.com .

