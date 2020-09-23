commercetools to Unveil B2B Commerce Solutions at B2B Next 2020

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools , the next-generation commerce software company, is showcasing its B2B digital commerce solutions – virtually – at B2B Next 2020 on September 29-30. Along with Object Edge , the company will be showcasing Launchpad B2B Accelerator to speed time to market for B2B commerce launches and provide exceptional digital commerce experiences for customers. In addition to significantly accelerating the time to market for B2B commerce launches, Launchpad B2B Accelerator is estimated to save companies more than 50% in operational costs associated with e-commerce rollouts.

Registered B2B Next attendees can visit the commercetools virtual booth to experience demos of Launchpad and see examples of B2B companies who have implemented commercetools' headless commerce platform. Show attendees can also hear commercetools Chief Product Officer Kelly Goetsch speak on a panel about "Getting E-Commerce Off the Ground" on Tuesday, September 29 at 2:30 p.m. CDT.

"With U.S. B2B e-commerce transactions predicted to reach $1.2 trillion by 2021 according to Forrester Research, and global numbers expected to be five times that number, it's critical to get the digital commerce experience right for B2B buyers," said Goetsch. "We're working with B2B companies globally to help them capture today's digital buyer and drive positive engagement at each stage of the customer journey."

Recently recognized by both Gartner, as a "Leader" in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, and Forrester, as a "Strong Performer" in B2B commerce in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Commerce Suites, Q2 2020 report, commercetools has been making waves with its B2B digital commerce platform.

commercetools' flexible solution allows enterprises to launch commerce initiatives in weeks versus months and get ROI from their digital commerce initiatives up to three times faster. B2B companies benefit from a phased approach the platform enables to start getting modernized commerce experiences right away while simultaneously migrating complex and highly varied product catalogs online and tailoring the experience to different customer groups with different contract terms.

Founded to solve the issue of traditional commerce platforms being too rigid, complex and challenging to update at the speeds needed today, commercetools delivers the future of commerce for some of the world's most sophisticated enterprises. The company's pioneering headless architecture and suite of APIs give enterprises full control over their brands and customer experiences with greater agility and speed.

About commercetools

commercetools is the world's leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale.

commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since its founding in 2006, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion.

More information at commercetools.com .

About Object Edge

Object Edge is an award-winning consultancy that designs, implements, and manages eCommerce in B2B and B2C. As the digital landscape changes, we are here to help you navigate it. With enterprise eCommerce implementations, rich experience design, and commerce accelerators, we transform your business using the world's leading eCommerce platforms.

Launchpad B2B Accelerator allows businesses to launch a B2B storefront with commercetools in record speed. More information at objectedge.com.





