commercetools Unveils Compilations: Over 13,000+ Deployments, 200+ Releases, and 50+ New Capabilities

commercetools launches Compilations, a new semi-annual showcase featuring over 50 product and feature updates, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering constant innovation, faster time to market, and improved customer experiences for both end users and commercetools Platform customers.

Key innovations include enhanced customer service functionality, approval flows for seamless compliance, and localization tools for multi-brand and multi-market operations, allowing businesses to scale and customize their commerce operations with greater flexibility and efficiency.

MUNICH, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, a global commerce company and the market leader in composable commerce, today introduced commercetools Compilations , a new semi-annual showcase highlighting the 13,000+ deployments, 200+ releases, and 50+ new capabilities rolled out in 2024. Compilations is an extension of commercetools' commitment to continuously driving scalable innovation while improving experiences for end customers and commercetools Platform users.

"commercetools delivers innovation weekly, allowing our customers to manage frictionless experiences and drive revenue. Our customers don't have to wait for a big upgrade to access new features — they can take advantage of them immediately, as soon as they're released," said Dirk Hoerig, Co-Founder of commercetools. "We're committed to ongoing innovation, empowering our customers and partners everywhere to continuously elevate their digital experiences. commercetools Compilations is a showcase of these achievements."

Elevating Customer Experiences

Improving customer experiences, particularly to stay competitive, is one of the top reasons enterprises choose to migrate their eCommerce platforms. A recent commercetools report revealed that 90% of businesses recognize the transformative impact of composable commerce, especially in preparation for the holiday shopping season. commercetools helps businesses streamline the management of complex commerce infrastructures, such as operating multi-brand business models, managing multiple purchasing channels, or navigating compliance requirements across global markets. Our latest innovations driving a better customer experience include:

Support for shopping carts with over 1,000 line items , providing businesses — whether B2B manufacturers, online grocers, or any organization tackling large orders with hundreds of items — with robust and powerful cart functionality to power a great shopping experience for even the largest orders. commercetools' scalability, performance, and stability ensure that even large carts won't compromise site performance or slow down load times, driving higher order values without disruption.

, providing businesses — whether B2B manufacturers, online grocers, or any organization tackling large orders with hundreds of items — with robust and powerful cart functionality to power a great shopping experience for even the largest orders. commercetools' scalability, performance, and stability ensure that even large carts won't compromise site performance or slow down load times, driving higher order values without disruption. Improved Customer Search functionality that enables teams to quickly search large data sets, providing more personalized support. This results in faster, more convenient service and issue resolution with a personal touch.

that enables teams to quickly search large data sets, providing more personalized support. This results in faster, more convenient service and issue resolution with a personal touch. Approval flows that enable businesses to authorize purchases and other commerce operations while ensuring compliance with accounting and procurement workflows, preventing unauthorized spending or inaccurate orders.

and other commerce operations while ensuring compliance with accounting and procurement workflows, preventing unauthorized spending or inaccurate orders. Enhanced checkout functionalities that allow businesses to integrate unique checkout experiences faster, driving more conversions across the customer journey.

Upleveling User Experiences

commercetools provides its customers with the flexibility to structure, tailor, and configure their commerce operations to meet their exact needs. Whether managing a simple retail operation or a complex B2B model, commercetools allows businesses to easily customize product assortments that can be applied to different sales channels — such as creating a set of products sold exclusively through TikTok. The company empowers customers to adapt quickly and efficiently, offering tools that help transform ideas into revenue-generating opportunities while simplifying the management of both straightforward and intricate business models, including:

commercetools Foundry for B2C Retail and commercetools Foundry for B2B Manufacturing enable businesses to speed up the implementation and get to value faster than ever with a pre-composed solution that allows them to build, launch and scale their composable commerce operations quickly.

enable businesses to speed up the implementation and get to value faster than ever with a pre-composed solution that allows them to build, launch and scale their composable commerce operations quickly. New localization tools — including product information tailoring, product data segmenting, and store-specific carts — allow businesses to operate multiple brands and expand to new markets with ease. By offering a centralized yet flexible solution for managing expansion efforts, commercetools makes it easier to manage even the most complex business models. As a result, these tools empower businesses to roll out new brands, sales channels, or regions in a matter of days.

— including product information tailoring, product data segmenting, and store-specific carts — allow businesses to operate multiple brands and expand to new markets with ease. By offering a centralized yet flexible solution for managing expansion efforts, commercetools makes it easier to manage even the most complex business models. As a result, these tools empower businesses to roll out new brands, sales channels, or regions in a matter of days. Custom Views improves efficiency by enabling developers to configure their interface to display commerce data most relevant to their work.

Perfecting Platform Experiences

"We're committed to delivering unparalleled platform experiences by not only creating new, innovative features, but also continuously enhancing what matters most to our customers – scalability, flexibility, and extensibility," said Kelly Goetsch, Chief Strategy Officer at commercetools. "While many focus solely on flashy annual innovations, our priority is ensuring our customers have the tools they need to stay highly competitive in the market."

commercetools Platform, the leading composable commerce platform on the market, enables faster time to market, greater efficiency and lower TCO for businesses.

commercetools for Healthcare comes with enterprise-grade security capabilities, including HIPAA compliance and HDS certification, making it the only composable commerce solution on the market that can securely process protected health information within commerce transactions.

comes with enterprise-grade security capabilities, including HIPAA compliance and HDS certification, making it the only composable commerce solution on the market that can securely process protected health information within commerce transactions. commercetools is now running on Azure and is available on Azure Marketplace, allowing businesses to deploy B2B and B2C commerce solutions with just the click of a button.

and is available on Azure Marketplace, allowing businesses to deploy B2B and B2C commerce solutions with just the click of a button. AI-Powered Documentation enables users to save time searching for tutorials and troubleshooting, by providing access to questions answered in just a few clicks.

