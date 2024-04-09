commercetools Wins 2024 Google Cloud Global Industry Solution - Technology Partner of the Year Award for the Fourth Year in a Row

MUNICH, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools , a global commerce company and the leader in digital commerce, today announced that it has received the 2024 Google Cloud Global Industry Solution - Technology Partner of the Year Award.

The Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards recognize partners collaborating with Google Cloud to develop innovative technology for today's most forward-looking businesses. A winner for the fourth consecutive year, commercetools' achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem provide more than 400 global joint retail and brand customers, including Ulta Beauty, L.L. Bean, Danone and Sephora, with access to the most innovative commerce technologies – enabling them to power seamless customer experiences. The availability of commercetools' MACH™-based solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace enables its global customer base with the flexible infrastructure and tools required to not only meet, but exceed, modern customer demands of today's evolving digital commerce landscape.

"The commercetools and Google Cloud partnership is integral in supporting our industry-leading customers in having the technical and operational agility necessary to innovating and scaling seamless commerce experiences," said Blaine Trainor, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances, commercetools. "We are proud to, once again, be recognized by Google Cloud as their Global Industry Solution - Technology Partner of the Year, showcasing the power of our collaborative, innovative approach that is transforming commerce as we know it."

The shift to digital commerce has accelerated, but that transformation is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Brands need individualized flexibility and scalability to effectively run their commerce experiences without friction. commercetools, with Google Cloud's infrastructure, enables customers with 100% application uptime and lower infrastructure costs, driving deeper levels of integration and personalization, with always-on customer accessibility.

"Over the past year, commercetools has played an important role helping consumer organizations improve critical business applications and consumer experiences," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're pleased to celebrate their work as our Global Industry Solution - Technology Partner of the Year and look forward to our continued collaboration enhancing consumer business operations."

To learn more about commercetools, and its partnership with Google Cloud, please visit commercetools.com.

About commercetools

commercetools, a global commerce company, is the market leader in composable commerce. We enable companies to flexibly customize, tailor and scale shopping experiences across markets. Our composable commerce platform equips some of the world's most influential businesses with tools to remain agile, future-proof digital offerings, reduce technical risks and costs, and build outstanding experiences that drive revenue growth.

Headquartered in Munich, commercetools has led a global renaissance in digital commerce by combining cloud-native, technology-agnostic, independent components into a unique system that addresses personalized business needs. We empower brands –– including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group –– to stay ahead of changes in the market and consumer preferences by powering distinctive, dynamic user experiences.

To learn more, visit commercetools.com.

SOURCE commercetools