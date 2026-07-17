CommerceWest Bank Ranked Among the Top 15 Best-Performing Public Banks in America

American Banker Recognizes CommerceWest Bank as One of the Nation's Top Performing Public Banks Under $2 Billion in Assets

IRVINE, Calif., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceWest Bank (OTCQX: CWBK), a premier commercial bank serving businesses throughout California, today announced it has been ranked #15 in the United States on American Banker's 2025 Top Performing Public Banks Under $2 Billion in Assets list.

American Banker Ranks CommerceWest Bank #15 Best-Performing Public Bank

The annual ranking, developed in partnership with Capital Performance Group, evaluates publicly traded banks using objective financial performance metrics including three-year average return on average equity (ROAE), profitability, operating efficiency, net interest margin, capital strength, and core deposit growth.

"This recognition is a testament to our exceptional employees, loyal clients, dedicated Board of Directors, and shareholders who have supported our long-term vision," said Mr. Ivo Tjan, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of CommerceWest Bank. "For more than two decades, our strategy has remained consistent: build long-term relationships, deliver exceptional client service, operate with financial discipline, and continually invest in our people and technology. We are honored that these efforts have resulted in CommerceWest Bank being recognized as one of the top-performing public banks in the nation."

CommerceWest Bank continues to distinguish itself through its relationship-focused approach to commercial banking by providing customized banking, lending, treasury management, and cash management solutions for privately owned businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, and growing companies throughout California.

The recognition follows another year of strong financial performance highlighted by continued growth in loans, deposits, earnings, and shareholder value while maintaining excellent asset quality, capital ratios, and operating efficiency.

"Our mission has never been to become the biggest bank," added Mr. Tjan. "Our mission is to become the best banking partner for our clients. When we help our clients grow and succeed, our shareholders, employees, and communities all benefit."

The latest recognition adds to CommerceWest Bank's growing list of national and regional honors, including recognition as one of Newsweek's America's Best Regional Banks, one of American Banker's Top Performing Banks, Super Premier Performing Bank by The Findley Report and multiple recognitions by the Orange County Business Journal.

About CommerceWest Bank

CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering customized products and services to each client's needs. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our robust digital banking platform.

By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, and create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a full suite of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solutions, NetBanker online banking , mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A and working capital financing, commercial real estate loans, SBA lending and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. "BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE"

SOURCE CommerceWest Bank