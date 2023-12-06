Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market size to increase by USD 19.46 billion between 2022 to 2027 | Aircraft leasing as affordable option as opposed to buying drives the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent Technavio report titled Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. The market size is set to grow by USD 19.46 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.48% from 2022 to 2027. According to the research, APAC is estimated to contribute 43% to the market growth share. Buy the report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2023-2027

The growth of the commercial aircraft leasing market is driven by the affordability it offers compared to purchasing. In an aviation industry experiencing high demand, multiple operators compete for market dominance. To secure a strong foothold, airlines strive to entice customers with attractive services, often resorting to discounts that affect their bottom line. As a result, airlines commonly work within tight profit margins. The growth of commercial aircraft leasing is, therefore, facilitated by the unique dynamics inherent in the aviation sector.

The APAC is set to contribute 43% to the growth of the aviation market by 2027. APAC is experiencing steady growth in air travel due to the success of the Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) model. It's expected that APAC will represent around half of the world's air passenger traffic in the next 20 years. Fleet operators in this region are increasingly interested in energy-efficient aircraft, often upgrading older planes with newer, more advanced models. This trend has created opportunities for commercial aircraft leasing companies to offer competitive pricing strategies while expanding their services in APAC. Moreover, APAC's strong growth in the global aviation industry is attracting increased investments to the region.

Technavio highlights the emerging trends of Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market:

Major aircraft suppliers' dominance creates heavy lessor reliance, influencing aircraft procurement trends in commercial leasing.

Supplier delivery delays set challenges, affecting lessors' ability to meet lessee obligations and causing subsequent difficulties.

Overproduction by suppliers may result in an aircraft surplus, reducing market demand, diminishing aircraft value, and lowering lease rates due to supply-demand imbalances.

Persistent dependence on these major suppliers is expected to fuel market growth in commercial aircraft leasing during the forecast period.

The market is segmented by Product (Narrow-body Aircrafts, Wide-body, Aircrafts, Regional Aircrafts), Type (Wet Lease, Dry Lease) Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa)

The narrow-body aircraft segment is expected to substantially contribute to the market share during the forecast period. These aircraft feature a single aisle within the cabin, accommodating passengers seated in two axial groups. Equipped with a two-engine configuration affixed to the wings, they generate thrust.

Receive our market sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis of the commercial aircraft leasing market: Download the sample report

Companies like Aircastle Ltd., Deucalion Aviation Ltd., and AerCap Holdings N.V. are major players in the Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market.

The Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market is experiencing significant growth due to airlines preferring leasing over buying, driven by cost considerations and industry competition. Major suppliers like Airbus and Boeing dominate the market, yet their dependency sets challenges like delivery delays and overproduction. Challenges include asset recovery risks linked to airline bankruptcies. Narrow-body aircraft lead due to efficiency, while wet and dry leasing offer varied benefits. APAC drives growth post-COVID, and key players employ strategies for market presence. In summary, the market thrives on affordability, industry dynamics, and regional demands, showing promise amid challenges for sustained growth.

SOURCE Technavio