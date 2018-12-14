Commercial Aircraft MRO Markets - Global Analysis & Forecast (2019-2023): The Adoption of Predictive Maintenance Tools is Aiding Growth

DUBLIN, Dec 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The commercial aircraft MRO market will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2023.

The advent of IoT enabled jet engines is likely to drive growth in the market. IoT is an emerging concept that facilitates many connected things to collect and share data about usage patterns and the work environment, thereby forming a network between unanimated objects and their users.

Adoption of predictive maintenance tools

Since the advent of commercial aviation, airline have been focused on deploying operational aircraft with increased fuel efficiency and lower operational costs.

Scarcity of skilled labors

The advent of predictive maintenance has flooded the MRO industry with a flurry of problems, both technological and manpower related. This has affected the market growth of the commercial aircraft MRO market.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify latest growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

AAR

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company

Lufthansa Technik

MTU Aero Engines

Singapore Technologies Engineering

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Engine - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Airframe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Component - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Line - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increased service life of aircraft

Scrap part replacement gaining prominence

Launch of aviation-friendly government initiatives

Introduction of 3D printing technology

Advancements in hybrid-electric jet engine technologies

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AAR

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company

Lufthansa Technik

MTU Aero Engines

Singapore Technologies Engineering

