Commercial Aircraft MRO Markets - Global Analysis & Forecast (2019-2023): The Adoption of Predictive Maintenance Tools is Aiding Growth
06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Commercial Aircraft MRO Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The commercial aircraft MRO market will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2023.
The advent of IoT enabled jet engines is likely to drive growth in the market. IoT is an emerging concept that facilitates many connected things to collect and share data about usage patterns and the work environment, thereby forming a network between unanimated objects and their users.
Adoption of predictive maintenance tools
Since the advent of commercial aviation, airline have been focused on deploying operational aircraft with increased fuel efficiency and lower operational costs.
Scarcity of skilled labors
The advent of predictive maintenance has flooded the MRO industry with a flurry of problems, both technological and manpower related. This has affected the market growth of the commercial aircraft MRO market.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify latest growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- AAR
- Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company
- Lufthansa Technik
- MTU Aero Engines
- Singapore Technologies Engineering
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Engine - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Airframe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Component - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Line - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased service life of aircraft
- Scrap part replacement gaining prominence
- Launch of aviation-friendly government initiatives
- Introduction of 3D printing technology
- Advancements in hybrid-electric jet engine technologies
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AAR
- Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company
- Lufthansa Technik
- MTU Aero Engines
- Singapore Technologies Engineering
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bq5jpk/commercial?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article