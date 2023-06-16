Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Systems Global Market to Reach $229.3 Million by 2030: Need for Enhanced Security Solutions in Commercial Aircraft Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Systems estimated at US$172.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$229.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cockpit Door Surveillance Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$103.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Environmental Camera Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $50.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR



The Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$50.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Escalating Growth in Air Traffic Passengers and Increasing Aircraft Deliveries Drive Demand for Aircraft Video Surveillance Systems

Number of New Travelers in Million During 2006-2016 in Select Countries

Projected Rise in Number of Global Air Travelers (in Billion) for the Years 2016 through 2035

Percentage Growth in Global Demand for Air Traffic Passengers for the Years 2010 through 2019

Global Aircraft Deliveries for the Years 2018 and 2020

Global Plane Deliveries for the Period 2013 to 2017

Narrow-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019 : Breakdown of Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing

: Breakdown of Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing Wide-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019 : Breakdown of Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing

: Breakdown of Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the Period 2018-2037

Global Aircraft Fleet: Number of Deliveries for the Years 2018, 2020, 2024 and 2028

Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Market Witnesses Significant Growth Amidst Supportive Regulatory Policies

Increasing Number of Offensive Incidences in Aircrafts Drives Market Growth

Need for Enhanced Security Solutions in Commercial Aircraft Drives Significant Demand for Video Surveillance Systems

Surveillance Cameras Set to Monitor Airlines: A Business Case for CAVSS Market

Continuous Efforts for Increasing Operational Efficiency of Aircrafts Lay a Strong Foundation for Market Growth

Surge in Demand for HD Cameras Augurs Well for Aircraft Video Surveillance Market

Challenges

Persistent Demand for Improved Situational Awareness: A Major Challenge

Certification for Video Surveillance System: A Hurdle for Market Growth

Placement of Video Cameras in Cabins: A Controversial Aspect

Breach of Privacy: A Major Cause of Concern for Passengers

Product Overview

Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Systems: Definition

Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Systems by Type

Cockpit Door Surveillance System

Cabin Surveillance System

Environmental Camera System

