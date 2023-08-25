Commercial Airport Lighting Market to grow by USD 159.57 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growth in air traffic drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial airport lighting market size is estimated to increase by USD 159.57 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a FREE sample report

Company Landscape - The global commercial airport lighting market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer commercial airport lighting in the market are Abacus Lighting Ltd., ADB Safegate BV, Airport Lighting Specialists, Amglo Kemlite Laboratories Inc., Astronics Corp., Atg airports Ltd., Carmanah Technologies Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Halliday Lighting Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., OCEM Airfield Technology, OSRAM GmbH, Sealite Pty Ltd., Siemens AG, Signify NV, SPX Corp., Tungsram Operations Kft, Velocity Airport Solutions, Vosla GmbH, and TKH Group NV and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Abacus Lighting Ltd. - The company offers commercial airport lighting for civilian airports and military air bases to maintain safe and efficient operations.

Commercial Airport Lighting Market - Segmentation Assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (LED lighting and non-LED lighting), application (Landside, Airside, and Terminal side), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America).

The LED lighting segment will contribute a major share of the market. The adoption of LED technology is high worldwide due to its energy-efficient features. To bridge the emerging energy gap, the global commercial airport lighting market is transitioning from conventional lighting technologies to LED lighting technologies. Furthermore, LED airfield lighting fixtures have low failure rates. Consequently, airport aprons, taxiways, runways, terminals, and parking lots are largely using LED lighting. For instance, in 2018, Ontario International Airport ( Canada ) was upgraded with more than 300 SolarMax LED lights. By installing SolarMax LED lights, the airport could save half percentage of its energy consumption. Therefore, such factors are expected to increase the demand for LED lighting products, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By geography, the global commercial airport lighting market is segmented into APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global commercial airport lighting market.

APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends, drivers, and challenges that are anticipated to shape the market. In nations like China , India , Australia , Singapore , Vietnam , Japan , Indonesia , Taiwan , and Nepal , numerous new airports are being built. The market for commercial airport lighting is expanding rapidly in APAC. The Chinese government planning to build 74 additional airports and construct 74 new ones by 2020. For instance, the Beijing Daxing International Airport ( China ) was expected to open in September 2019 . It has four runways, one navigation system, and six instrument landing systems. Therefore, these factors will drive the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Commercial Airport Lighting Market – Market Dynamics

The growth in air traffic is notably driving the commercial airport lighting market growth.

The adoption of smart lighting solutions is an emerging trend in the commercial airport lighting market growth.

The high cost and maintenance of airport lighting systems are major challenges hindering the commercial airport lighting market growth. In order to meet the lighting needs of airport operators while keeping costs in check manufacturers and service providers must strike a balance between these requirements. In addition, airport lighting systems need to be affordable, energy-efficient, strong, dependable, and secure. To develop new energy-efficient lighting technologies and better maintenance procedures to lower downtime and lengthen the lifespan of lighting systems, major investments in R&D are required. Businesses must optimize their supply chains and operational processes in order to reduce costs due to the high cost of materials and labour. Consequently, such a challenge is expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The general lighting market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.97% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 50.7 billion.

The Global LED Lighting Market size is estimated to grow by USD 34.82 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.35%.

Commercial Airport Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 159.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.41 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abacus Lighting Ltd., ADB Safegate BV, Airport Lighting Specialists, Amglo Kemlite Laboratories Inc., Astronics Corp., Atg airports Ltd., Carmanah Technologies Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Halliday Lighting Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., OCEM Airfield technology, OSRAM GmbH, Sealite Pty Ltd., Siemens AG, Signify NV, SPX Corp., Tungsram Operations Kft, Velocity Airport Solutions, Vosla GmbH, and TKH Group NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Geography

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

