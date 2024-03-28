Commercial And Residential Cleaning Services Market In US size to record USD 36.81 bn growth from 2024-2028, Increasing number of strategic alliances is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial and residential cleaning services market in us size is estimated to grow by USD 36.81 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period. The US cleaning services market encompasses commercial and residential sectors, with businesses like Merry Maids and The Cleaning Authority focusing on floor care, carpet & upholstery, and sanitization. Rapid expansion in the real estate sector drives demand for janitorial services, including female workers, who face a median hourly wage disparity versus male counterparts. IBIS World reports small companies face financial burdens, necessitating eco-friendly cleaning products and efficient equipment for higher gross profit margins. Online marketing through social media and latest technologies aid in attracting potential customers and converting them into consumers. The World Health Organization emphasizes the importance of end user analysis and sanitization in maintaining healthy working conditions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services Market in US 2024-2028

Innovation Sparks Market Growth:

The Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services Market in the US is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by the demand for professional cleaning services from both consumers and businesses. IBIS World reports a revenue growth of 2.5% in 2021. However, gender inequality persists in the industry, with female workers comprising 70% of the workforce and earning a median hourly wage of USD12.55. To increase conversion rates and reach potential customers, companies like Merry Maids and The Cleaning Authority employ social media marketing and the latest technologies. Services offered include floor care, carpet & upholstery cleaning, window cleaning, and janitorial services. The World Health Organization emphasizes the importance of sanitization and eco-friendly cleaning products in maintaining healthy work environments. Small companies face financial burdens due to high competition and the need for advanced cleaning equipment. End user analysis reveals a growing demand for regular cleaning services in commercial spaces, such as The Grand Library. Floor care and vacuuming remain essential services, with businesses in the real estate sector prioritizing these offerings. Online marketing and world-class working conditions are key differentiators for companies seeking to attract and retain talent. The cleaning industry workforce continues to evolve, with a focus on improving gender dynamics and wages.

Addressing Challenges:

Market Overview

The Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services market in the US is a significant industry, with a growing demand for cleaning solutions in various sectors. Consumers and businesses alike prioritize cleanliness and hygiene, leading to an increasing need for professional cleaning services. The market comprises various segments, including residential cleaning services and commercial cleaning services. These services offer a range of solutions, such as carpet cleaning, window cleaning, pressure washing, and more. Companies use advanced technologies and eco-friendly products to cater to the diverse needs of their clients. The market is competitive, with numerous players offering customized services to differentiate themselves. The future of the cleaning services market looks promising, with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Key Companies:

Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services Market in US is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Commercial and Residential Cleaning Services Market in US report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ABM Industries Inc., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Angi Inc., Authority Brands., Bonus Building Care, Buildingstars, City Wide Cleaning Services, CleanNet USA Inc., Coit Services Inc., Coverall North America Inc., Harvard Maintenance, ISS AS, Jan Pro Franchising Inc., Jani King International Inc., MaidPro, Neighborly Co., OFFICE PRIDE, Stratus Building Solutions, The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Sector

Commercial



Residential

Service Type

Janitorial Services



Carpet And Upholstery Cleaning Services



Outdoor Areas



Others

Technique

Traditional Techniques



Eco-friendly Techniques

Geography

North America



8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

