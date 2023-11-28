Commercial Aviation And Military Headset Market to grow by USD 362.9 million during 2022-2027 | Emphasis on better battlefield communications to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aviation and military headset market size is expected to grow by USD 362.9 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Military headset and Commercial aviation headset), Type (On-ear and In-ear), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The emphasis on better battlefield communications drives market growth. Military operations/missions largely depend on efficient communication networks and poor networking can lead to severe significance. However, effective communication results in the success of the mission on the battlefield. The armed troops of the US Army are fitted with Blue Force Trackers (BFT). This will help the commander to track the movement of individual soldiers by providing a real-time feed of the soldier's location. Soldier modernization programs, which are underway, such as Land Warrior, Future Infantry Soldier Technology (FIST), and the Improved Operational Soldier System (IOSS) fuel the growth of the commercial aviation and military headset market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the commercial aviation and military headset market: 3M Co., Bose Corp., Clarity Aloft, David Clark Co., Faro Aviation, Flightcom Corp., GBH headsets, HP Inc., Imtradex Hor and sprechsysteme GmbH, INVISIO AB, Lightspeed Aviation, MicroAvionics UK Ltd, Pilot Communications USA , Radial Avcomm LLC, Safariland LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sonova AG, Television Equipment Associates Inc., Titan Communication Systems, and Savox Communications

Market to observe 5.03% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The advent of bone conduction communication systems is an emerging market trend.

is an emerging market trend. These have been developed to allow two-way communication in extremely noisy environments. This necessitates the use of hearing aids for soldiers.

Bone conduction is capable of dealing with a large amount of background noise on the battlefield and has good strength to operate in severe weather or geographical conditions.

Challenges

The use of low-grade pilot headsets challenges the commercial aviation and military headset market growth.

challenges the commercial aviation and military headset market growth. The low-grade pilot headsets are used by airline pilots, through which they can contact the airport ground staff or control center operators along with the widespread application of headsets on the battlefield and for the training of military recruits.

Various expensive headsets can only reduce or minimize low-frequency noises, such as the noise produced by an airplane flying over another airplane but such devices are not effective against high-frequency and transient noises.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

The military headset is significant during the forecast period. Within the armed forces of countries, the varying nature of modern warfare requires a restructuring that is anticipated to be achieved through the formation of a small, efficient, highly deployable force equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and protection systems. Furthermore, these systems are generally of two types including passive and active types for canceling background noise.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

SOURCE Technavio