Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software Global Market Report 2023: Rapid Growth of Commercial Aviation Sector, Increase in Passenger Traffic, and Rise in Airport Terminals Spur Market

Mar 07, 2023, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Core Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Additional Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $507.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$507.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$177.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 72 Featured) -
- Advanced Optimization Systems, Inc.
- AIMS
- Awery Aviation Solutions
- Fujitsu Limited
- Hitit Computer Services
- IBS Software Services
- ISA
- Jeppesen
- Leon Software sp. z o.o. sp.k.
- Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG
- Maureva Ltd.
- PDC A/S
- Sabre Airline Solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software: An Introduction
- Crew Management System Software
- Key Benefits of Crew Management Software
- Crew Resource Management
- Evolution of CRM
- Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software (CMS): Enabling Effective Crew Utilization, Improved Crew Productivity and Operational Efficiency
- Healthy Growth Outlook for Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software Market
- Increasing Number of Flight Trips & Resultant Rise in Demand for Crew to Service These Trips Drives Demand for Crew Management Software
- Established Benefits of Crew Management Software Drive Adoption in Commercial Aviation Industry
- Enhancing Operational Efficiency by Improving Crew Planning & Control
- Ensuring Optimum Crew Utilization & Improving Crew Productivity
- Ensuring Real Time Crew Monitoring from Centralized Location
- Improving Productivity and Profitability of Airlines
- Developed Economies Lead the Global Market, Developing Economies Promise High Growth
- Globalization, Liberalization and Privatization: The Early Trends in Aviation Sector Sets the Stage for Evolution of Crew Management Software
- Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Health of the Global Economy
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rapid Growth of Commercial Aviation Sector, Increase in Commercial Aircrafts & Passenger Traffic, and Rise in Airport Terminals Spur Market
- Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Growth Opportunities for Crew Management Software Market
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
- Entry of New Airlines in Developed and Developing Countries to Boost Prospects
- Growing International Tourism and Consequent Rise in Air Travel: An Opportunity for CMS Market
- Europe Captures Largest Share of International Tourist Arrivals
- Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry
- With Airlines Operating More Number of Low-Cost Long-Haul Flights, the Need for Efficient Crew Management Drives Market Growth
- Shortage of Skilled and Experienced Aviation Staff and Need for Judicious Use of Resources Raises Importance of Crew Management Software
- Increasing Use of IT Technologies in Aviation Sector Promotes Demand for Crew Management Software
- Growing IT Budgets of Airlines and Airports Spurs Growth Opportunities
- Global Airline IT Spending in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2020
- Safety Requirements to Drive Demand for CMS
- Growing Need to Minimize Human Errors Drives Adoption of CRM Offerings
- Rising Threat of Terrorism and Crash Risks Fuel Demand for Crew Management Systems
- Strict Regulations Governing Work Hours and Safety of Crew Members Raises Importance of Crew Management Software
- Proliferation of Tablets and Smartphones and Advancement in Mobile-based Apps Augur Well for the Market
- Proliferation of Smartphones and Tablets Spurs Growth in CMS Market
- The Rise of Smart Airports Emphasizes the Need for Crew Management
- Big Data, AI and IoT: The Technologies with Tremendous Potential to Transform Crew Management Software Solutions Market
- AI for Better Management of Airline Crew
- Growing Use of Cloud-based Software Solutions Enable Efficient Management of Crew Operations
- Evolving Crew Management Needs of Aviation Industry Raise Importance of Connected Crew
- Demand for Innovative Crew Management Technologies and Software Solutions Gains Traction
- Challenges Confronting Crew Management Software Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
