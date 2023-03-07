Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software Global Market Report 2023: Rapid Growth of Commercial Aviation Sector, Increase in Passenger Traffic, and Rise in Airport Terminals Spur Market

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Core Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Additional Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $507.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$507.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$177.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software: An Introduction

Crew Management System Software

Key Benefits of Crew Management Software

Crew Resource Management

Evolution of CRM

Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software (CMS): Enabling Effective Crew Utilization, Improved Crew Productivity and Operational Efficiency

Healthy Growth Outlook for Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software Market

Increasing Number of Flight Trips & Resultant Rise in Demand for Crew to Service These Trips Drives Demand for Crew Management Software

Established Benefits of Crew Management Software Drive Adoption in Commercial Aviation Industry

Enhancing Operational Efficiency by Improving Crew Planning & Control

Ensuring Optimum Crew Utilization & Improving Crew Productivity

Ensuring Real Time Crew Monitoring from Centralized Location

Improving Productivity and Profitability of Airlines

Developed Economies Lead the Global Market, Developing Economies Promise High Growth

Globalization, Liberalization and Privatization: The Early Trends in Aviation Sector Sets the Stage for Evolution of Crew Management Software

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Health of the Global Economy

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Growth of Commercial Aviation Sector, Increase in Commercial Aircrafts & Passenger Traffic, and Rise in Airport Terminals Spur Market

Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Growth Opportunities for Crew Management Software Market

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038

Entry of New Airlines in Developed and Developing Countries to Boost Prospects

Growing International Tourism and Consequent Rise in Air Travel: An Opportunity for CMS Market

Europe Captures Largest Share of International Tourist Arrivals

Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry

With Airlines Operating More Number of Low-Cost Long-Haul Flights, the Need for Efficient Crew Management Drives Market Growth

Shortage of Skilled and Experienced Aviation Staff and Need for Judicious Use of Resources Raises Importance of Crew Management Software

Increasing Use of IT Technologies in Aviation Sector Promotes Demand for Crew Management Software

Growing IT Budgets of Airlines and Airports Spurs Growth Opportunities

Global Airline IT Spending in US$ Billion for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2020

Safety Requirements to Drive Demand for CMS

Growing Need to Minimize Human Errors Drives Adoption of CRM Offerings

Rising Threat of Terrorism and Crash Risks Fuel Demand for Crew Management Systems

Strict Regulations Governing Work Hours and Safety of Crew Members Raises Importance of Crew Management Software

Proliferation of Tablets and Smartphones and Advancement in Mobile-based Apps Augur Well for the Market

Proliferation of Smartphones and Tablets Spurs Growth in CMS Market

The Rise of Smart Airports Emphasizes the Need for Crew Management

Big Data, AI and IoT: The Technologies with Tremendous Potential to Transform Crew Management Software Solutions Market

AI for Better Management of Airline Crew

Growing Use of Cloud-based Software Solutions Enable Efficient Management of Crew Operations

Evolving Crew Management Needs of Aviation Industry Raise Importance of Connected Crew

Demand for Innovative Crew Management Technologies and Software Solutions Gains Traction

Challenges Confronting Crew Management Software Market

