Commercial Drones Market to grow by USD 44,850.06 million from 2022 to 2027; The rising applications of drones to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial drones market size is estimated to increase by USD 44,850.06 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 38.97%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Drones Market 2023-2027

Commercial drones market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global commercial drones market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer commercial drones in the market are Aeronavics, AeroTargets International LLC, AeroVironment Inc., Anadrone Systems Pvt. Ltd., Arc Sky LLC, Autel Robotics Co. Ltd., DELAIR SAS, Denel SOC Ltd., Draganfly Inc., Field Group AS, Geotech Environmental Equipment Inc., Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd, iFlight Innovation Technology Ltd., Intel Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Red Cat Holdings Inc., Skydio Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., The Boeing Co., and Yuneec International Co. Ltd. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Company Offerings -

Aeronavics - The company offers commercial drones such as Aeronavics navi, Aeronavics navi RX, Aeronavics skyjib.

The company offers commercial drones such as Aeronavics navi, Aeronavics navi RX, Aeronavics skyjib. AeroVironment Inc. - The company offers commercial drones such as Quantix Mapper.

The company offers commercial drones such as Quantix Mapper. Arc Sky LLC - The company offers commercial drones such as The X55 Airframe.

Commercial Drones Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This commercial drones market research report extensively covers market segmentation by product (software and services and hardware), end-user (infrastructure, media and entertainment, public safety, agriculture, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The software and services segment held the largest share of the market in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for software in drones is a key factor driving the growth of this segment. Software solutions help companies validate and analyze drone data. The high cost associated with manufacturing commercial drones has forced many other vendors to stop manufacturing drones and shift to offering technical platforms and software solutions that are suitable for the drones available in the market. Hence all these above-mentioned factors will increase the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global commercial drones market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global commercial drones market.

North America is estimated to contribute 44% to the commercial drones market growth during the forecast period. In North America , there is a high investment in the R&D of advanced electronics and sensors for military UAVs by the US DoD and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). As a result, this will replace the existing avionics systems. For example, in May 2021 , the US Army awarded a contract of USD 15.4 million to FLIR for its FLIR Black Hornet 3 personal reconnaissance systems. Furthermore, governing bodies are becoming more reliant on drones because of the success of drone strikes, which are likely to increase their demand and drive the growth of the commercial drones market in the region during the forecast period.

Commercial Drones Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The rising applications of drones will drive the commercial drones market growth during the forecast period. Technological advancements have led to the use of drones in various fields, including agriculture, construction, mapping, logistics, and surveillance. Moreover, numerous logistics companies are conducting tests and trials for drone-based deliveries. For Instance, the partnership between Zipline International Inc. and Walmart Inc. in September 2020, where commercial drone delivery services were introduced in the US. In addition, drones offer the advantage of enabling faster delivery of goods compared to traditional road transport. Hence, these advancements are expected to drive the growth of the commercial drones market during the forecast period.

Key Trends

The development of lithium-metal batteries is a key trend influencing the commercial drones market growth. As they employ a non-flammable electrolyte, lithium-metal batteries are a viable alternative to lithium-ion batteries. They also have a high energy density, allowing drones to fly for extended periods. Furthermore, these batteries are more compact than lithium-ion batteries. The expanding range of drone flights is driving the use of drones by e-commerce enterprises, logistics organizations, and the construction and industrial sectors. Hence these factors will provide profitable opportunities for the growth of the commercial drones market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Cybersecurity threats will challenge the commercial drones market growth during the forecast period. UAVs use several technologies for effective communication. Furthermore, they depend on onboard sensors to determine flight parameters such as speed and altitude. Any external interference can affect one or more flight parameters. The onboard flight computer handles the pre-programmed flight paths which are used by Modern UAVs. This creates an easy chance for hackers to introduce malware into the computer. They can reprogram the flight computer or steal data from the computer. Hence, these challenges have led to mistrust toward the adoption of UAVs, which will restrict the adoption of commercial drones during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this commercial drones market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the commercial drones market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the commercial drones market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the commercial drones market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial drones market vendors

Commercial Drones Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 44,850.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 35.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aeronavics, AeroTargets International LLC, AeroVironment Inc., Anadrone Systems Pvt. Ltd., Arc Sky LLC, Autel Robotics Co. Ltd., DELAIR SAS, Denel SOC Ltd., Draganfly Inc., Field Group AS, Geotech Environmental Equipment Inc., Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd , iFlight Innovation Technology Ltd., Intel Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Red Cat Holdings Inc., Skydio Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., The Boeing Co., and Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

