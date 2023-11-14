Commercial Food Display Cabinet Market to grow by USD 2.41 billion from 2023 to 2028; The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Alto Shaam Inc., Amertec Refrigeration Pty Ltd. and BAMBAS FROST, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial food display cabinet market is estimated to grow by USD 2.41 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.56%. The commercial food display cabinet market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer commercial food display cabinet market are Alto Shaam Inc., Amertec Refrigeration Pty Ltd., BAMBAS FROST, Buffalo, Carrier Global Corp., Epta Group, FRIGOGLASS SAIC, Hatco Corp., HOSHIZAKI Corp., Husky International Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Lincat Ltd., Master Bilt Products LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corp., SKOPE Industries Ltd., Skyfood Equipment LLC, Standex International Corp., The Middleby Corp., The Vollrath Co. LLC, and True Manufacturing Co. Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Food Display Cabinet Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

Alto Shaam Inc. - The company offers commercial food cabinets such as Auto Shaam food merchandiser and heated display cases which have halo heat technology to provide better moisture retention and and longest holding life for the displayed food.

Amertec Refrigeration Pty Ltd. - The company offers commercial food cabinets that provide optimized temperature control and long-term energy efficiency.

BAMBAS FROST - The company offers commercial food cabinets such as under-mounted white-colored refrigerated cabinets, bakery and pastry refrigerated display frost, FS 110, FSS 150, and others.

For details on companies and their offerings

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC will contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For the past five years, countries such as China and India have been highly populated, and they have been witnessing considerable economic development. This growth, coupled with a rise in disposable income and changing consumer lifestyles, will lead to an increase in spending on food items. This is observed particularly at bakeries and supermarkets, which also create a consequent increase in demand for food items at various food service establishments. This, in turn, is leading to market growth for food display cabinets.

Impactful driver- Need to keep food items fresh at optimum temperature

Need to keep food items fresh at optimum temperature Key Trend - Influx of new technologies in commercial food display cabinets

- Influx of new technologies in commercial food display cabinets Major Challenges - Growing market for pre-used commercial food display cabinets

Market Segmentation

The commercial refrigerated food display cabinet segment is significant during the forecast period. These cabinets are used for the storage and display of food items at low temperatures. In comparison to other commercial refrigerators, refrigerated display cabinets consume high amounts of electricity.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments

Commercial Food Display Cabinet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.56% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany

