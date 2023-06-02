Commercial High-Speed Hybrid Ovens Market Size to Grow by USD 51.46 million from 2022 to 2027: Growing food service industry to boost the growth of the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market is categorized as a part of the global household appliances market within the global household durables industry. The global commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market size is estimated to increase by USD 51.46 million. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.08%. The growing demand for high-speed services has increased the demand for commercial high-speed hybrid ovens.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial High-Speed Hybrid Ovens Market 2023-2027

Commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market – Customer Landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2023-2027. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer commercial high-speed hybrid ovens in the market are Ali Group Srl, Alto-Shaam Inc., Atollspeed GmbH, Baker Perkins Ltd., Bertazzoni Spa, Carbolite Gero Ltd., Celco Inc., Chefs Toys, Electrolux Professional AB, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hatco Corp., J L Lennard Pty Ltd., Markdraft, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pratica USA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Trufrost Cooling Pvt. Ltd., Welbilt Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Ali Group Srl - The company offers a wide range of cooking equipment from braising pans to fryers and cooktops. The segment includes several brands such as Alphatech, Amana Commercial Menumaster, Ambach, Baron, and other cooking brands.

Alto-Shaam Inc. - The company offers a combi-therm oven built with express touch control which allows for simple use and navigation.

Atollspeed GmbH - The company offers high speed oven, which comes with features such as a combination of multiple cooking energies to prepare a variety of dishes in the commercial kitchen.

Commercial High-Speed Hybrid Ovens Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Touchscreen and Digital), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The touchscreen segment will contribute a major share of the market, as it can store a large number of user-defined recipes. Commercial high-speed touchscreen hybrid ovens are controlled via touchscreen menus. Touchscreen eliminates the need for multiple buttons by integrating all functionality into an easy-to-use touchscreen interface. It also improves the aesthetics of the device and is easy to clean.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market.

North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth by 2027. The market in North America is driven by rapid urbanization, an organized hospitality industry, and high vendor penetration. The US is the major country in the North American hospitality industry. The region has rapid urbanization and high disposable income. Increased employment opportunities are driving migration from rural to urban areas. People with busy working hours and hectic lifestyles are demanding convenient and easy-to-prepare meals, increasing the demand for convenience foods in the region. Growth in the fast food industry is fueling the market in North America.

Commercial High-Speed Hybrid Ovens Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

Growing food service industry

The growth in food consumption outside of the home has led to changes in the food industry. Food service providers have also increased production and streamlined operations to increase overall efficiency with the aid of cutting-edge methods and technologies.

The demand for commercial high-speed hybrid ovens is increasing owing to the rising demand for quick service. However, food service kitchens are shrinking in size. In some cases, QSRs operate in places such as supermarket delis, airport concourses, offices, and hospital lobbies.

High-speed hybrid ovens have a catalytic converter, which makes them completely ventless. They are also used in conventional restaurants with kitchens and exhaust hoods, as they can be set up at any convenient spot to handle customized orders with high throughput per linear inch of production space. The growing demand for convenience foods is encouraging vendors to expand their offerings in the QSR segment, which will drive the growth of the global commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

Increased adoption of integrated smart kitchen technology

The significant increase in the demand for kitchen appliances to cater to the changing needs of customers has provided leading vendors with growth opportunities. Repeat purchases account for most of the sales of kitchen appliances, particularly in regions such as North America and Europe owing to innovations and technological advancements such as the Internet of Things (IoT).

Smart kitchen technologies such as smart hubs and AI-enabled smart kitchen controllers have captured the interest of consumers. Moreover, vendors have started offering models with advanced built-in technologies that not only increase the efficiency of the equipment but also offer end-users the ability to analyze data obtained from the equipment and program them accordingly. Such advancements have increased the flexibility, durability, efficiency, and control of equipment. Wireless technologies used by devices for connectivity include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ZigBee.

Smart commercial high-speed hybrid ovens are equipped with the following features to enhance product functionality and cooking experience:

Hassle-free maintenance : The ovens are automatically cleaned and maintained at the required time as instructed without manual interception.

: The ovens are automatically cleaned and maintained at the required time as instructed without manual interception.

Alert system : The ovens are equipped with alarms that alert users when faults or issues are detected.

: The ovens are equipped with alarms that alert users when faults or issues are detected.

Enhanced safety : The safety features of the ovens are according to the regulations and norms mandated by authorities.

: The safety features of the ovens are according to the regulations and norms mandated by authorities.

Remote control: The ovens can be operated remotely with the help of applications installed in smartphones. They can also switch off automatically, which saves electricity and costs.

Major challenges -

Long product replacement cycle

Cooking appliances such as commercial high-speed hybrid ovens from major market players, including Haier Group, Panasonic Corporation, and Whirlpool Corporation, are of reliable quality. They are made of stainless steel or hard and durable metals and are characterized by long replacement cycles.

Manufacturers of commercial high-speed hybrid ovens also offer product warranties and guarantees, which further increase the product lifespan. These factors help in decreasing repeat purchases.



Manufacturers of commercial high-speed hybrid ovens also offer product warranties and guarantees, which further increase the product lifespan. These factors help in decreasing repeat purchases. Adherence to industry regulations, norms, and compliances enhances the durability of products. Low maintenance requirements further contribute to infrequent product purchases. These factors increase product lifespan, which restricts frequent sales. Thus, a long product replacement cycle is a major challenge.

What are the key data covered in this Commercial High-Speed Hybrid Ovens Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Commercial High-Speed Hybrid Ovens Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Commercial High-Speed Hybrid Ovens Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Commercial High-Speed Hybrid Ovens Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Commercial High-Speed Hybrid Ovens Market vendors

Commercial High-Speed Hybrid Ovens Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 51.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ali Group Srl, Alto-Shaam Inc., Atollspeed GmbH, Baker Perkins Ltd., Bertazzoni Spa, Carbolite Gero Ltd., Celco Inc., Chefs Toys, Electrolux Professional AB, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hatco Corp., J L Lennard Pty Ltd., Markdraft, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pratica USA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Trufrost Cooling Pvt. Ltd., Welbilt Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

