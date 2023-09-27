Commercial Induction Cooktop Market to increase by USD 5.46 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The need for precision temperature control in commercial kitchens to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial induction cooktop market size is expected to grow by USD 5.46 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (Countertop, Drop-in, and Floor standing), end-user (Restaurants, Hotels, Hospitals, Commercial offices, and Others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The need for precision temperature control in commercial kitchens is notably driving the market growth. Commercial induction cooktops are gaining widespread popularity, particularly in commercial kitchens where precise temperature control is paramount, and heat dissipation needs to be minimized. Unlike conventional gas and electric cook ranges that offer limited temperature settings, commercial induction cooktops provide the flexibility to set both time and temperature. Furthermore, a key feature of these cooktops is their precision temperature control capability, which is anticipated to drive their demand. Fine dining restaurants, in particular, are increasingly adopting commercial induction cooktops, as they not only enhance the aesthetics of food preparation but also contribute to the overall food quality. These factors collectively are expected to be significant drivers of growth in the global commercial induction cooktops market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Induction Cooktop Market 2023-2027

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the commercial induction cooktop market: Admiral Craft Equipment Corp., Ali Group Srl, Buffalo Cookware, Dipo Induction, ELAG Products GmbH, Electro Group Holding Co. Ltd., Equipex LLC, Fisher and Paykel Appliances Ltd., Garland group, Hatco Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Spring USA Corp., The Middleby Corp., The Vollrath Co. LLC, True Induction, TTK Prestige Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp.

Corp., The Middleby Corp., The Vollrath Co. LLC, True Induction, TTK Prestige Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. The Commercial Induction Cooktop Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 6.73% YOY growth in 2023.

The growing popularity of open kitchens is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. The effective utilization of space in commercial settings is a significant challenge, and one innovative solution is the adoption of open kitchens. Many restaurants are now incorporating open kitchens to enhance customer interaction. Open kitchens offer the advantage of creating an interactive atmosphere for both customers and staff, providing greater visual access to the cooking process, which, in turn, can boost sales. This rising trend of open kitchens is driving the demand for commercial induction cooktops. Induction technology offers numerous benefits to end-users, including faster, safer, cleaner, and cost-effective cooking processes. Additionally, the use of commercial induction cooktops contributes to more efficient space utilization. As a result, these factors are expected to be key drivers of growth in the global commercial induction cooktops market during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

The countertop segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growing adoption of countertop commercial induction cooktops can be attributed to their ease of portability, making them highly convenient for use in commercial kitchens with limited space. In the global commercial induction cooktops market, several manufacturers offer countertop models with varying numbers of burners, typically ranging from one to four. Moreover, there is a notable emphasis on enhancing the features of these commercial induction cooktops, aiming to improve equipment efficiency and user convenience. As a result, these factors are poised to drive the growth of the countertop segment, thereby contributing to the overall expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments

The cookware market share is expected to increase by USD 8.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The residential cooking grills market share is expected to increase to USD 1.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%.

Commercial Induction Cooktop Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Admiral Craft Equipment Corp., Ali Group Srl, Buffalo Cookware, Dipo Induction, ELAG Products GmbH, Elecpro Group Holding Co. Ltd., Equipex LLC, Fisher and Paykel Appliances Ltd., Garland group, Hatco Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Spring USA Corp., The Middleby Corp., The Vollrath Co. LLC, True Induction, TTK Prestige Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

