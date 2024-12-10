Commercial Investigations Rebrands as CIChecked™, Signaling New Era for Background Screening

LATHAM, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Investigations, a leading provider of comprehensive background checks, today announced its rebranding to CIChecked™. This strategic move reflects the company's commitment to innovation and growth in the evolving background screening industry.

The rebranding comes on the heels of CIChecked's recent recognition by HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Background Screening Providers. This prestigious award highlights the consistent dedication to providing exceptional client service and high-quality background checks.

"CIChecked delivers complete, compliant screening without compromise," said Michelle Pyan, Founder of CIChecked.

"We are thrilled to introduce CIChecked, a name that embodies our perseverance to innovative screening standards that are measurable at all levels, including complete, current and compliant results, proprietary pricing solutions that cut costs, not corners, and the highest level of certainty without compromising speed," said Michelle Pyan, President and Founder of CIChecked.

In addition to the name change, CIChecked has implemented several key initiatives to enhance the customer experience, including:

Streamlined Customer Support: A new, more efficient support process ensures clients receive prompt and personalized assistance.





A new, more efficient support process ensures clients receive prompt and personalized assistance. Quarterly Compliance Webinars: CIChecked is committed to providing ongoing education on the latest regulations and best practices in background screening. The inaugural webinar, held on November 14th , focused on navigating New York's recently enacted "Clean Slate Act" and provided HR leaders with an opportunity to earn SHRM Recertification credits. Learn More Here.





Unwavering Commitment to Accuracy: CIChecked continues to employ a human-driven approach, leveraging experienced private and licensed investigators to go beyond database searches and uncover critical information.

"We are confident these changes, coupled with our dedication to exceeding client expectations, will solidify CIChecked as the premier choice for organizations seeking reliable and compliant background screening solutions," added Pyan.

About CIChecked:

CIChecked™ (formerly Commercial Investigations) provides thorough, human-driven background checks that go beyond simple database searches. Their experienced private and licensed investigators dig deeper, cross-checking information to uncover inconsistencies and red flags required by the most highly complex and regulated industries. Every screening is approached with a meticulous investigative process, leaving no stone unturned.

What you can expect: An organization committed to Innovating the Standards built on Complete, Current and Compliant Results, Proprietary Pricing Solutions that Cut Costs, not Corners, and the highest level of Certainty without Compromising Speed.

