Commercial Jar Blender Market to grow by USD 65.39 million from 2023 to 2028; the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Bianco di puro GmbH and Co. KG, Blendtec Inc. and Breville Pty Ltd, and many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

15 Nov, 2023, 14:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial jar blender market is estimated to grow by USD 65.39 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%. The commercial jar blender market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer commercial jar blender market are Bianco di puro GmbH and Co. KG, Blendtec Inc., Breville Pty Ltd, Ceado Srl, Conair Corp., DeLonghi Group, Dimark Commercial Pty. Ltd., DWL International Trading LLC, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Newell Brands Inc., Omcan Inc., Optimum Appliances, Rotor Lips AG., SANTOS SAS, Sirman Spa, Skyfood Equipment LLC, Vita Mix Corp., Vitality 4 Life USA LLC, Whirlpool Corp., and Cleanblend.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Jar Blender Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Jar Blender Market 2024-2028

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

  • Bianco di Puro GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers commercial jar blenders such as Gusto A, Gusto S, and Gusto Pro.
  • Blendtec Inc. - The company offers commercial jar blenders such as Stealth, Connoisseur 825, Connoisseur 825 Spacesaver, Stealth Nitro X, and more.
  • Ceado Srl - The company offers commercial jar blenders such as B280, B283, B285, B185, X185, X187, and XB409 under its Bar Equipment product category.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Demand for drinks like juice, smoothies, milkshakes, frozen yogurts, and frozen custards continues to grow strongly across the region. Furthermore, a large number of end users such as juice stores and smoothie shops exist. Consequently, there is a high potential for market growth in the region.

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Need for proper mixing of food ingredients
  • Key Trend - Increase in BPA-free blender jar offerings
  • Major Challenges - Presence of substitute products

 Market Segmentation

  • Based on the Distribution Channel, the market is classified as offline and online. The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. To meet the needs of customers who want a real-world experience before they buy, online distribution channels are playing an important role in the worldwide market for jar blenders. Department stores, specialty kitchen appliance shops, and home improvement centers are also offline distribution channels. After-sales support increases customer satisfaction and customer loyalty, as customers can count on the brick-and-mortar store for any support or help they may require in the future.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Related Reports

The commercial ice cream freezers market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,803.83 million at a CAGR of 8.55% between 2024 and 2028.

The residential microwave oven market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,313.45 million at a CAGR of 7.35% between 2022 and 2027. 

Commercial Jar Blender Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2012-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.6

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Cloud Storage Services Market is driven by the growth in data generation - Technavio

Cloud Storage Services Market is driven by the growth in data generation - Technavio

In a recent Technavio report titled Cloud Storage Services Market Analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa - US,...
Laptop market is driven by the increasing application of laptops in educational institutions - Technavio

Laptop market is driven by the increasing application of laptops in educational institutions - Technavio

In a recent report by Technavio, titled Laptop Market Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa - US, China, Japan, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.