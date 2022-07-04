Commercial Kitchen Knives Market Size to Grow by USD 134.1 million | Dexter-Russell Inc. and Friedr. Dick GmbH & Co. KG Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Commercial Kitchen Knives Market 2020-2024: Scope

The commercial kitchen knives market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Commercial Kitchen Knives Market 2020-2024: Five Forces Analysis

Threat of new entrants: Established vendors have strong economies of scale. Moreover, the products offered by these vendors are differentiated in terms of design and quality. The initial capital requirement is also high. Hence, the threat of new entrants is low and is expected to remain low during the forecast period.

Commercial Kitchen Knives Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is concentrated, and vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Dexter-Russell Inc., Friedr. Dick GmbH & Co. KG, I.O.Shen Knives UK Ltd, Kai Corp., MAC Knife Inc., Samuel Staniforth Ltd., TOJIRO Co. Ltd., Victorinox AG, WUSTHOF GmbH , and ZWILLING JA Henckels AG are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Dexter-Russell Inc. - The company offers a wide portfolio of commercial kitchen knives, including boning knives, bread knives, butcher, heading knives and tools, cimeter steak knives, cooks, chefs knives, Chinese chefs knives, Japanese chefs knives, paring knives, pizza and cheese knives, poultry knives, produce knives, rubber knives, skinning knives, sport fishing knives, steak knives, utility and chunking knives, slicers, carvers, and utility knives, cleavers, and clam and oyster knives.

The company offers a wide portfolio of commercial kitchen knives, including boning knives, bread knives, butcher, heading knives and tools, cimeter steak knives, cooks, chefs knives, Chinese chefs knives, Japanese chefs knives, paring knives, pizza and cheese knives, poultry knives, produce knives, rubber knives, skinning knives, sport fishing knives, steak knives, utility and chunking knives, slicers, carvers, and utility knives, cleavers, and clam and oyster knives. Friedr. Dick GmbH & Co. KG - The company offers various types of knives such as utility knives, bread knives, chef knives, kitchen knives, steak knives, etc.

The company offers various types of knives such as utility knives, bread knives, chef knives, kitchen knives, steak knives, etc. I.O.Shen Knives UK Ltd - The company offers carving knife, chef knife, butcher scimitar, 3-piece knife set, cleaver, extra ling bread knife, etc.

The company offers carving knife, chef knife, butcher scimitar, 3-piece knife set, cleaver, extra ling bread knife, etc. Kai Corp. - The company offers a wide range of commercial kitchen knives under its Kershaw and Shun Cutlery brands.

The company offers a wide range of commercial kitchen knives under its Kershaw and Shun Cutlery brands. MAC Knife Inc. - The company offers knives in different Superior series such as 4 PARING KNIFE SK 40, 5 PARING UTILITY KNIFE SP 50, Professional series such as 5 UTILITY KNIFE PKF 50, 7 FILLET KNIFE SO 70, Chef series such as 4 PARING KNIFE, 6 BONING KNIFE, STRAIGHT BNS 60, etc.

To learn about key vendors and their offerings, Download a Sample Report

Commercial Kitchen Knives Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Type

Chef's Knives



Utility Knives



Bread Knives



Meat Knives



Other Knives

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America

Commercial Kitchen Knives Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial kitchen knives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial kitchen knives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial kitchen knives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the commercial kitchen knives market vendors

Related Reports

Bamboo Plate Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Air Fryer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Commercial Kitchen Knives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 134.1 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dexter-Russell Inc., Friedr. Dick GmbH & Co. KG, I.O.Shen Knives UK Ltd, Kai Corp., MAC Knife Inc., Samuel Staniforth Ltd., TOJIRO Co. Ltd., Victorinox AG, WUSTHOF GmbH , and ZWILLING JA Henckels AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2019

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2019 - 2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Chef's knives - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 17: Chef's knives - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Chef's knives - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

5.4 Utility knives - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 19: Utility knives - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Utility knives - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

5.5 Bread knives - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 21: Bread knives - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Bread knives - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

5.6 Meat knives - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 23: Meat knives - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Meat knives - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2019 - 2024 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

- Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

- Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024

- Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Dexter Russell Inc.

Exhibit 49: Dexter Russell Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Dexter Russell Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Dexter Russell Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 52: Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 53: Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.5 I.O.Shen Knives UK Ltd.

10.6 Kai Corp.

Exhibit 58: Kai Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Kai Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Kai Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 MAC Knife Inc.

Exhibit 61: MAC Knife Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: MAC Knife Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: MAC Knife Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Samuel Staniforth Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Samuel Staniforth Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Samuel Staniforth Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Samuel Staniforth Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 TOJIRO Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 67: TOJIRO Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: TOJIRO Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: TOJIRO Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Victorinox AG

Exhibit 70: Victorinox AG - Overview



Exhibit 71: Victorinox AG - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Victorinox AG - Key news



Exhibit 73: Victorinox AG - Key offerings

10.11 Wüsthof GmbH

Exhibit 74: Wüsthof GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 75: Wüsthof GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Wüsthof GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 77: Wüsthof GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG

Exhibit 78: ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG - Overview



Exhibit 79: ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG - Product and service



Exhibit 80: ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 82: Research Methodology



Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 84: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio