Commercial Metals Announces Credit Facility Amendment

News provided by

Commercial Metals Company

Dec 17, 2025, 16:15 ET

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ("CMC" or the "Company") today announced that the Company entered into an amendment (the "Amendment") to the credit agreement governing its revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Credit Facility"), which increases the borrowing capacity from $600.0 million to $1.0 billion and extends the maturity date from October 26, 2029 to December 17, 2030.

About CMC
CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer, and more sustainable world. Through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, we offer products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support early-stage construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial, and energy generation and transmission.

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Commercial Metals Completes Acquisition of Foley Products Company

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ("CMC" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Foley Products...

CMC Named to Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2026 List

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced that it has once again been recognized on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies list, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Utilities

Utilities

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics