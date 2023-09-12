Commercial Metals Company Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call Webcast Details

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC), in conjunction with its fourth quarter earnings release for fiscal 2023, invites you to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central) with Barbara Smith, Executive Chairman of the Board, Peter Matt, President and CEO and Paul Lawrence, Senior Vice President & CFO. 

The teleconference will also be available via webcast. To access the webcast (in listen-only mode), please visit Commercial Metals Company's Web site at www.cmc.com

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products and provide related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, three EAF micro mills, one rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland. Through its Tensar operations, CMC is a leading global provider of innovative ground and soil stabilization solutions selling into more than 80 national markets through two major product lines: Tensar® geogrids and Geopier® foundation systems.

