Commercial Metals Company Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Second quarter net earnings of $179.8 million , or $1.51 per diluted share

Core EBITDA of $302.8 million

Volume and value of North America downstream backlog near all-time highs

Project bid volumes grew by a double-digit percentage year-over-year , signaling strength in upcoming construction season

Arizona 2 project start-up on target; expected to begin production in the spring of 2023

IRVING, Texas, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended February 28, 2023. Net earnings were $179.8 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion, compared to prior year period net earnings of $383.3 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company recorded a net after-tax benefit of $14.0 million related to the settlement of an incentive resulting from the previous capital investment at CMC's Steel Oklahoma micro mill. This benefit was partially offset by approximately $5.4 million in net after-tax costs associated with ongoing commissioning efforts at Arizona 2. Excluding these items, second quarter adjusted earnings were $171.3 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings of $187.6 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The second quarter of fiscal 2022 included a net after-tax benefit of $195.8 million, primarily related to a gain on the sale of real estate in Southern California. "Adjusted EBITDA," "core EBITDA," "adjusted earnings" and "adjusted earnings per diluted share" are non-GAAP financial measures. Details, including a reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, can be found in the financial tables that follow.

Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "CMC achieved strong financial results during the second quarter while managing a number of challenges, including weather-related shipment disruptions in our core geographies, costs associated with a major planned outage and steel product metal margin pressures. These headwinds notwithstanding, our key internal indicators remain positive, signaling a strong outlook for demand conditions in North America during the 2023 construction season and beyond. We are entering spring with record backlog value for this time of year and continue to experience healthy project bid volumes, giving us confidence in the strength of our book of business. Additionally, CMC stands to benefit from sustainable strong demand from reshoring-oriented industrial projects and public infrastructure work, the more rebar-intensive nature of which represents a long-term tailwind for our business."

Ms. Smith continued, "The start-up of our Arizona 2 mill by the end of this spring positions CMC to capitalize on these emerging structural trends. We are currently finalizing on-site preparation for commissioning and are excited to ramp up this world-class asset, the first in the world to have merchant bar production capabilities in a continuous process. Together with our fourth micro mill under development in Berkeley County, West Virginia and our Tensar growth platform, we continue to expect that our strategic investments will meaningfully enhance CMC's through-the-cycle cash flows and return on capital, creating substantial value for our shareholders while also enhancing our leadership position in sustainability metrics."

The Company's balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong as of February 28, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents ended the quarter at $604.0 million, while available liquidity totaled $1.5 billion. CMC repurchased 330,000 shares of common stock during the quarter, returning $17.2 million of cash to shareholders. As of February 28, 2023, $121.8 million remained available under the current share repurchase authorization.

On March 22, 2023, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on April 3, 2023. The dividend to be paid on April 12, 2023, marks the 234th consecutive quarterly payment by the Company, and represents a 14% increase from the dividend paid in April 2022.

Business Segments - Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Review

Demand for CMC's finished steel products in North America remained healthy during the quarter, though construction activity slowed in certain geographies due to weather-related disruptions. Downstream bid volumes, a significant indicator of the construction project pipeline, improved from a year ago, resulting in expansion of contract backlog volume and value levels compared to the prior year period. Demand from industrial end markets, which are important for merchant products, were stable on both a sequential and year-over-year basis.

The North America segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $299.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, in comparison to $535.5 million in the prior year period. Excluding a $273.3 million gain on the sale of real estate recognized during the prior year period, the current year results represent a 14% increase. The improvement was driven by expanded margins over scrap cost on shipments of steel and downstream products. Controllable costs per ton of finished steel increased compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2023, primarily due to a significant scheduled replacement project that occurred during the quarter, as well as lower fixed cost leverage on seasonally slower shipments. Per unit costs of several key consumables continued to moderate throughout the quarter after reaching a peak late in fiscal 2022.

Shipment volumes of finished steel, which include steel products and downstream products, were relatively unchanged from the prior year period. Volume growth was constrained by weather challenges that included freezing and icy conditions in Texas and Oklahoma and flooding in California. The average selling price for steel products decreased by $56 per ton compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022, while the cost of scrap utilized declined $90 per ton, resulting in a year-over-year increase of $34 per ton in steel products margin over scrap. The average selling price for downstream products increased by $249 per ton from the prior year period and $19 per ton on a sequential quarter basis.

The Europe segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $12.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, down 84% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $81.1 million for the prior year period. The decline was driven by higher energy costs, lower metal margins, and a modest reduction in shipment volumes. Europe end market demand was mixed during the quarter. Polish construction activity continued to grow modestly on a year-over-year basis, while industrial production across Central Europe continued to contract. CMC's advantageous cost position and operational flexibility provided the ability to maintain strong shipment levels. Second quarter of fiscal 2023 volume of 436,000 tons was 20% above the average quarterly level of the last 10 years.

Average selling price decreased by $95 per ton in the second quarter compared to the prior year period, while the cost of scrap utilized declined $55 per ton. The result was a year-over-year decline in margin over scrap of $40 per ton. Average selling price and margin over scrap also decreased on a sequential basis by $36 per ton and $59 per ton, respectively.

Outlook

Ms. Smith said, "We remain confident in our outlook for financial performance in fiscal 2023, and we expect to generate sequential improvement in core EBITDA during the third quarter. North America finished steel product shipments are anticipated to improve from second quarter levels due to normal seasonality, the recovery of volumes delayed by weather disruptions, and the support of a historically high downstream backlog. We expect current and new industrial projects, as well as growing levels of state and federal infrastructure spending, will support CMC's North America volumes in the quarters ahead. In Europe, we anticipate seasonal improvement, and expect shipment levels will remain above the long-term historical average due to the enhanced production capabilities of our facilities."

Ms. Smith added, "In the third quarter, we look forward to commissioning our Arizona 2 micro mill, representing the next phase of growth at CMC, and we also anticipate that recent North America long steel price increase announcements will stabilize metal margins at historically high levels. At the same time, the third quarter will be impacted by a scheduled upgrade project similar in magnitude to the planned outage taken during the second quarter."

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per ton amounts)

2/28/2023

11/30/2022

8/31/2022

5/31/2022

2/28/2022

2/28/2023

2/28/2022 North America



























Net sales

$ 1,640,933

$ 1,816,899

$ 1,997,636

$ 2,033,150

$ 1,614,224

$ 3,457,832

$ 3,267,846 Adjusted EBITDA

299,311

377,956

370,516

379,355

535,463

677,267

803,987





























External tons shipped



























Raw materials

321

316

359

353

329

637

663 Rebar

425

461

451

505

407

886

849 Merchant and other

236

243

249

274

245

479

502 Steel products

661

704

700

779

652

1,365

1,351 Downstream products

311

382

432

399

327

693

727





























Average selling price per ton



























Raw materials

$ 868

$ 824

$ 950

$ 1,207

$ 1,103

$ 846

$ 1,068 Steel products

985

1,020

1,104

1,110

1,041

1,003

1,007 Downstream products

1,418

1,399

1,348

1,244

1,169

1,408

1,126





























Cost of raw materials per ton

$ 639

$ 598

$ 717

$ 908

$ 834

$ 618

$ 800 Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 346

$ 325

$ 387

$ 472

$ 436

$ 335

$ 432





























Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 639

$ 695

$ 717

$ 638

$ 605

$ 668

$ 575



























































Europe



























Net sales

$ 355,633

$ 406,513

$ 412,264

$ 484,564

$ 395,758

$ 762,146

$ 724,814 Adjusted EBITDA

12,949

64,505

64,096

120,974

81,149

77,454

160,981





























External tons shipped



























Rebar

183

204

177

170

172

387

275 Merchant and other

253

269

251

306

278

522

540 Steel products

436

473

428

476

450

909

815





























Average selling price per ton



























Steel products

$ 756

$ 792

$ 888

$ 967

$ 851

$ 775

$ 859





























Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 389

$ 366

$ 435

$ 530

$ 444

$ 377

$ 439





























Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 367

$ 426

$ 453

$ 437

$ 407

$ 398

$ 420

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands)

2/28/2023

11/30/2022

8/31/2022

5/31/2022

2/28/2022

2/28/2023

2/28/2022 Net sales



























North America

$ 1,640,933

$ 1,816,899

$ 1,997,636

$ 2,033,150

$ 1,614,224

$ 3,457,832

$ 3,267,846 Europe

355,633

406,513

412,264

484,564

395,758

762,146

724,814 Corporate and Other

21,437

3,901

(2,835)

(1,987)

(1,094)

25,338

(1,971) Total net sales

$ 2,018,003

$ 2,227,313

$ 2,407,065

$ 2,515,727

$ 2,008,888

$ 4,245,316

$ 3,990,689





























Adjusted EBITDA



























North America

$ 299,311

$ 377,956

$ 370,516

$ 379,355

$ 535,463

$ 677,267

$ 803,987 Europe

12,949

64,505

64,096

120,974

81,149

77,454

160,981 Corporate and Other

(15,573)

(39,725)

(32,227)

(35,049)

(52,493)

(55,298)

(86,827) Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 296,687

$ 402,736

$ 402,385

$ 465,280

$ 564,119

$ 699,423

$ 878,141

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended February 28,

Six Months Ended February 28, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales $ 2,018,003

$ 2,008,888

$ 4,245,316

$ 3,990,689 Costs and operating expenses (income):













Cost of goods sold 1,621,763

1,614,965

3,341,177

3,201,375 Selling, general and administrative expenses 150,427

127,985

306,550

251,563 Interest expense 9,945

12,011

22,990

23,046 Asset impairments 36

1,228

45

1,228 Loss on debt extinguishment 27

16,052

178

16,052 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 315

(273,099)

387

(274,082)

1,782,513

1,499,142

3,671,327

3,219,182 Earnings before income taxes 235,490

509,746

573,989

771,507 Income taxes 55,641

126,432

132,366

155,304 Net earnings $ 179,849

$ 383,314

$ 441,623

$ 616,203















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 1.53

$ 3.16

$ 3.77

$ 5.08 Diluted $ 1.51

$ 3.12

$ 3.71

$ 5.02















Cash dividends per share $ 0.16

$ 0.14

$ 0.32

$ 0.28 Average basic shares outstanding 117,224,517

121,458,196

117,249,266

121,293,030 Average diluted shares outstanding 118,723,259

122,852,410

118,985,098

122,747,981

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data)

February 28, 2023

August 31, 2022 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 603,966

$ 672,596 Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,928 and $4,990)

1,263,547

1,358,907 Inventories, net

1,144,268

1,169,696 Prepaid and other current assets

266,365

240,269 Total current assets

3,278,146

3,441,468 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,159,730

1,910,871 Intangible assets, net

248,723

257,409 Goodwill

278,711

249,009 Other noncurrent assets

519,541

378,270 Total assets

$ 6,484,851

$ 6,237,027 Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 422,814

$ 428,055 Accrued expenses and other payables

378,572

540,136 Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings

264,762

388,796 Total current liabilities

1,066,148

1,356,987 Deferred income taxes

303,367

250,302 Other noncurrent liabilities

232,415

230,060 Long-term debt

1,099,728

1,113,249 Total liabilities

2,701,658

2,950,598 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued 129,060,664 shares; outstanding 117,205,307 and 117,496,053 shares

1,290

1,290 Additional paid-in capital

374,440

382,767 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

24,496

(114,451) Retained earnings

3,716,537

3,312,438 Less treasury stock, 11,855,357 and 11,564,611 shares at cost

(333,802)

(295,847) Stockholders' equity

3,782,961

3,286,197 Stockholders' equity attributable to non-controlling interests

232

232 Total stockholders' equity

3,783,193

3,286,429 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,484,851

$ 6,237,027

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Six Months Ended February 28, (in thousands)

2023

2022 Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:







Net earnings

$ 441,623

$ 616,203 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash flows from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

102,399

82,360 Stock-based compensation

33,624

25,870 Deferred income taxes and other long-term taxes

26,930

34,980 Write-down of inventory

5,532

123 Net loss (gain) on disposals of assets

387

(274,082) Loss on debt extinguishment

178

16,052 Asset impairments

45

1,228 Other

4,006

712 Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transaction

(17,659)

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions

(38,158)

(449,078) Net cash flows from operating activities

558,907

54,368 Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(289,251)

(191,562) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(65,153)

— Proceeds from insurance

2,456

3,081 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment and other

531

309,563 Other

(1,185)

— Net cash flows from (used by) investing activities

(352,602)

121,082 Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net

—

740,403 Repayments of long-term debt

(160,263)

(313,174) Debt issuance costs

(1,800)

(2,977) Debt extinguishment costs

(96)

(13,642) Proceeds from accounts receivable facilities

74,963

190,730 Repayments under accounts receivable facilities

(77,843)

(215,196) Treasury stock acquired

(66,323)

(17,010) Tax withholdings related to share settlements, net of purchase plans

(14,789)

(10,719) Dividends

(37,524)

(34,011) Net cash flows from (used by) financing activities

(283,675)

324,404 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

6,545

(1,283) Increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents

(70,825)

498,571 Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

679,243

501,129 Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 608,418

$ 999,700









Supplemental information:







Cash paid for income taxes

$ 114,585

$ 133,194 Cash paid for interest

35,036

24,916









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 603,966

$ 846,587 Restricted cash

4,452

153,113 Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

$ 608,418

$ 999,700

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided below.

Adjusted EBITDA, core EBITDA and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted earnings per diluted share is defined as adjusted earnings on a diluted per share basis.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the most directly comparable measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information to management, investors, analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as they allow: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our underlying business operational performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate financial performance and set target benchmarks for annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans.

A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA and core EBITDA is provided below:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) 2/28/2023

11/30/2022

8/31/2022

5/31/2022

2/28/2022

2/28/2023

2/28/2022 Net earnings $ 179,849

$ 261,774

$ 288,630

$ 312,429

$ 383,314

$ 441,623

$ 616,203 Interest expense 9,945

13,045

14,230

13,433

12,011

22,990

23,046 Income taxes 55,641

76,725

49,991

92,590

126,432

132,366

155,304 Depreciation and amortization 51,216

51,183

49,081

43,583

41,134

102,399

82,360 Asset impairments 36

9

453

3,245

1,228

45

1,228 Adjusted EBITDA 296,687

402,736

402,385

465,280

564,119

699,423

878,141 Non-cash equity compensation 16,949

16,675

9,122

11,986

16,251

33,624

25,870 Mill operational start-up costs(1) 6,811

5,574

—

—

—

12,385

— Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transaction (17,659)

—

—

—

—

(17,659)

— Acquisition and integration related costs and other —

—

1,008

4,478

—

—

3,165 Purchase accounting effect on inventory —

—

6,506

2,169

—

—

— Gain on sale of assets —

—

—

—

(273,315)

—

(273,315) Loss on debt extinguishment —

—

—

—

16,052

—

16,052 Core EBITDA $ 302,788

$ 424,985

$ 419,021

$ 483,913

$ 323,107

$ 727,773

$ 649,913











(1) Net of depreciation and non-cash equity compensation.

A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted earnings is provided below:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) 2/28/2023

11/30/2022

8/31/2022

5/31/2022

2/28/2022

2/28/2023

2/28/2022 Net earnings $ 179,849

$ 261,774

$ 288,630

$ 312,429

$ 383,314

$ 441,623

$ 616,203 Asset impairments 36

9

453

3,245

1,228

45

1,228 Mill operational start-up costs 6,825

5,584

—

—

—

12,409

— Settlement of New Markets Tax Credit transaction (17,659)

—

—

—

—

(17,659)

— Acquisition and integration related costs and other —

—

1,008

4,478

—

—

3,165 Purchase accounting effect on inventory —

—

6,506

2,169

—

—

— Gain on sale of assets —

—

—

—

(273,315)

—

(273,315) Loss on debt extinguishment —

—

—

—

16,052

—

16,052 Total adjustments (pre-tax) $ (10,798)

$ 5,593

$ 7,967

$ 9,892

$ (256,035)

$ (5,205)

$ (252,870)



























Tax items

























International restructuring —

—

—

—

—

—

(36,237) Related tax effects on adjustments 2,268

(1,175)

(1,673)

(2,077)

60,274

1,093

59,609 Total tax items 2,268

(1,175)

(1,673)

(2,077)

60,274

1,093

23,372 Adjusted earnings $ 171,319

$ 266,192

$ 294,924

$ 320,244

$ 187,553

$ 437,511

$ 386,705 Net earnings per diluted share $ 1.51

$ 2.20

$ 2.40

$ 2.54

$ 3.12

$ 3.71

$ 5.02 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.44

$ 2.24

$ 2.45

$ 2.61

$ 1.53

$ 3.68

$ 3.15

