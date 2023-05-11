COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WOMEN ORANGE COUNTY TO SPONSOR CHARITY TOURNAMENT

Registrations and sponsorship opportunities are now open for the annual fundraising event featuring the popular sport of pickleball

IRVINE, Calif. and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CREW Orange County, a chapter of the national Commercial Real Estate Women Network, a non-profit organization focused on advancing the success of women in commercial real estate, announced today that registration and sponsorship opportunities are available for the 2023 Pickleball Tournament to be held on Tuesday, June 20 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Tennis & Pickleball Club in Newport Beach.

"We are thrilled to be back for the third year in a row with a charity sporting event benefitting Building Block Foundation Fund," said Nicole Morse, chairperson and vice president of Community Lending and Investment at Wells Fargo Bank. "Although our golf tournaments were immensely successful, pickleball is currently the fastest growing sport and allows the opportunity for all ages and talent levels to participate. It separates us from the other signature events of our networking partners and allows our colleagues to participate in both golf tournaments and our event without feeling like they may be duplicating their efforts. This will be the first Orange County Commercial Real Estate pickleball tournament and will also offer a spectator and player networking lounge for making deals and connecting during the tournament."

Additionally, she added that a taco bar, drinks, DJ, swag bags and awards for the ladder winners and for best dressed will be offered with lots of sun and spectators able to cheer on their favorite teams.

Those interested in becoming a sponsor should go to the CREW Orange County website at https://www.creworangecounty.org/ to sign up directly or reach out to [email protected] for further information about direct payments.

Early bird registration for teams are $125 until June 5, then $175 after. Spectator tickets are $50 until June 4, then $75 after.

About CREW Orange County

CREW Orange County is a local chapter of the CREW Network and has been serving Orange County real estate professionals since 1988. The Chapter celebrated its 30-year anniversary in 2020. CREW Orange County is a non-profit organization established to advance the success of women in commercial real estate through networking, education, leadership development and philanthropic involvement. Further information is available at www.creworangecounty.org.

Media Contact:

Janet Cook

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949-324-3854

[email protected]

SOURCE CREW Orange County