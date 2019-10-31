Commercial Robotics Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2025 - Global Market is Projected to Grow by $23.5 Billion
DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Robotics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Commercial Robotics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$23.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 23.2%
Medical Robots, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 25.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.7 Billion by the year 2025, Medical Robots will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 26.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$749.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Medical Robots will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- 3D Robotics, Inc. (3DR)
- Accuray, Inc.
- Amazon Robotics
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
- iRobot Corporation
- KUKA AG
- Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Commercial Robotics Market on a High Growth Trajectory
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Commercial Robotics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Few Mergers and Acquisitions of Select Players
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increase in Industrial Automation Investments to Bode Well for Market Growth
- Five Largest Funding Investments in Robotics: August 2018
- Total Robotic Stock in Thousands by Select Countries: 2000-2016
- Efficiency of Robots in Solving Wide Range of World Problems, Ranging From Food to Crime to Bode Well for Market Growth
- Robotics in Healthcare
- A Prelude into Agricultural Robots
- Innovations to Spur Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
