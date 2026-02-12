Commercial Services M&A Continues to Accelerate as Investors Seek Out Opportunities in the Next Wave of Industry Consolidation

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial services sector continues to draw strong investor interest, driven by attractive fundamentals, according to a new industry report released by the Commercial Services investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL). With the level of consolidation and increasing competition for platforms and add-ons in sectors such as fire & life safety and commercial HVAC over the last several years, investors are increasingly turning to sub-sectors such as security & access control and exterior building façade services, which remain in the early innings of platform investment and consolidation.

Download and read the BGL Commercial Services Insider here: https://bit.ly/BGLFacilityAndFieldServicesInsider2026

David Silver, BGL Director: "There's an ongoing evolution in investment focus within the commercial services sector, with certain earlier-stage sub-sectors increasingly emerging as core investment theses for private equity firms. These earlier-stage sub-sectors present compelling opportunities to replicate the successes that private equity firms have seen in more established sub-sectors, such as fire & life safety and commercial HVAC."

Eliott Musick, BGL Managing Director: "Most of our conversations with leading private equity and institutional capital investors in Commercial Services navigate to a 'what's up next?' type of idea generation. The playbook is well established, and the universe of opportunities is well known in commercial HVAC and fire & life safety. As a result, we're focused on being out in front of the next wave of consolidation opportunities in sub-sectors such as perimeter security, exterior building façade, and commercial water treatment."

Inside the report, BGL examines the compelling attributes and fundamentals that have contributed to the strong interest and investment in the commercial services sector to date, and which sub-sectors present opportunities as the next waves of commercial services consolidation.

Key takeaways include:

The key benefits of Commercial Services rollup strategies, including opportunities for building scale, driving efficiencies, enhancing margins, and ultimately driving EBITDA growth





Why the security & access control and exterior building façade services sub-sectors are attracting increasing interest and investment from private equity





Notable transactions that highlight the growing investment and platform formation within these sub-sectors, including from both larger and smaller funds, highlighting the increasing traction and participation among various types of investors

About BGL's Commercial Services Investment Banking Team

Led by Eliott Musick & David Silver, BGL's Commercial Services team offers extensive transaction experience, differentiated sector insights, and deep strategic and financial sponsor relationships developed over decades of experience to deliver proven outcomes for clients. Our team advises companies providing routine maintenance, break/fix service, upgrade/replacement, and installation services to commercial facilities with a focus on technical field- and route-based services such as HVAC, fire & life safety, security and access control, and interior and exterior facility services.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

