Commercial Telematics Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast | Technavio

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

Download FREE Sample Report

The report on the commercial telematics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of driver assistance systems.

The Commercial Telematics Market is segmented by product (Solutions and Services), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and market landscape (embedded systems, tethered systems, and smartphone integration systems). The globalization of the telematics supply chain will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The commercial telematics market covers the following areas:

Commercial Telematics Market Sizing

Commercial Telematics Market Forecast

Commercial Telematics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AB Volvo

Bridgestone Corp.

Continental AG

General Motors Co.

Geotab Inc.

Omnitracs LLC

Trimble Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Visteon Corp.

Volkswagen AG

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Commercial Vehicle Driver State Monitoring System Market- The commercial vehicle driver state monitoring system market is segmented by vehicle type (M and HCVs and LCVs) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Management System (TPMS) Market- The commercial vehicle tire pressure management system (TPMS) market is segmented by end-user (OEMs and aftermarket), vehicle type (LCVs and HCVs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Embedded systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Tethered systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Smartphone integration systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Volvo

Bridgestone Corp.

Continental AG

General Motors Co.

Geotab Inc.

Omnitracs LLC

Trimble Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Visteon Corp.

Volkswagen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/commercial-telematics-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/commercial-telematicsmarket

SOURCE Technavio