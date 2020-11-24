Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Report 2020: Global Market Analysis 2019-2025 with Focus on Products, Applications, & Supply Chain

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Commercial Vehicle Telematics Product and Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial vehicle telematics market accounted for $4.86 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.93 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.



The growing importance of connectivity and safety, advancement in smartphone technology, and high-speed internet connectivity have largely transformed the telematics industry. The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly incorporating advanced telematics services in all the commercial vehicle categories owing to the system's multiple benefits, thereby driving the adoption of automotive telematics.

The global commercial vehicle telematics market is driven by factors such as increasing safety and security regulations, rising disposable income, lower cost of connectivity, and increased market penetration rate of smartphones. The rising hacking and privacy concerns, and low awareness regarding telematics are some of the factors that are hampering the overall market growth.



However, the growing demand for connected cars, increased adoption of telematics in the insurance industry, and the growth of emerging economies such as India and China are some of the factors thatare expected to fuel the market growth in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the strategies adopted by the companies are new product launches, business expansions, and partnerships and collaborations. Among all the strategies adopted, partnerships and collaborations and product launches have been the leading choices implemented in the competitive landscape. Geotab, CalAmp, Masternaut, Trimble are some of the leading players in the global commercial vehicle telematics market.



The industry landscape is quite competitive because of the large number of players in the market. Therefore, innovation and development have been the key factors for large-scale growth in this market. The manufacturers are expanding their businesses and are also entering into strategic partnerships to increase their customer base and overall global footprint.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Telematics Overview

1.1.1.1 Telematics-Based Services

1.1.1.1.1 Information and Navigation

1.1.1.1.2 Safety and Security

1.1.1.1.3 Entertainment

1.1.1.1.4 Remote Diagnostics

1.1.1.2 Evolution of Automotive Telematics

1.1.1.3 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Insurance

1.1.2 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.2.1 5G: The Next Generation of Connectivity

1.1.2.2 Telematics Data Analytics

1.1.2.3 Truck Platooning

1.1.2.4 Emergence of Connected and Autonomous Vehicles

1.1.3 Ecosystem Participants

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Stringent Government Rules and Regulations Regarding Vehicular and Passenger Safety

1.2.1.2 Increasing Connectivity in Commercial Vehicles

1.2.1.3 Increasing Focus on Vehicle Platooning

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Rise in Cyber Threats due to Increased Data

1.2.2.1.1 Low Consumer Acceptance in Developing Regions

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Transition from Vehicle Ownership to MaaS

1.2.5.2 Growing Popularity of Telematics-based Insurance and Fleet Management

2 Application

2.1 Application and Specification

2.1.1 Light Commercial Vehicles

2.1.2 Heavy Trucks

2.1.3 Heavy Buses

2.2 Demand Analysis of Commercial Vehicle Telematics (by Application)

2.2.1 Light Commercial Vehicle

2.2.2 Heavy Trucks

2.2.3 Heavy Buses

3 Products

3.1 Products and Specification

3.1.1 Hardware

3.1.2 Software

3.2 Demand Analysis of Commercial Vehicle Telematics (by Product)

3.2.1 Hardware

3.2.2 Software

3.3 Demand Analysis of Global Commercial Vehicle Market (by Mode of Sales)

3.3.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

3.3.2 Aftermarket

3.4 Qualitative Analysis of Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by Connectivity

3.4.1 Cellular-Based CV Telematics Market

3.4.2 3G

3.4.3 4G

3.4.4 Others

3.4.5 Satellite-Based CV Telematics Market

3.5 Qualitative Analysis of Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by Device Type

3.5.1 Hardwired

3.5.2 On-board Device (OBD)

3.5.3 Smartphone

3.5.4 Embedded

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Company Overview

5.2 Product Portfolio

5.3 Corporate Strategies

5.4 R&D and Patent Analysis

5.5 Competitive Position

5.3 Geotab

CalAmp Corp.

Geotab

Intel Corporation

Masternaut Limited

Microlise Telematics Pvt. Ltd.

Octo Group S.p.A

Omnitracs, LLC

Qualcomm Inc.

TomTom International BV.

Trimble Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Trucks

Zonar Systems

