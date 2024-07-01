Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market size is set to grow by USD 12.7 million from 2024-2028, Increasing consumption of pizza as meal in developing countries boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.7 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.83% during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of pizza as meal in developing countries is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing end-user preference for ovens with multi-cooking functions. However, high initial and maintenance costs poses a challenge. Key market players include Beech Ovens, Californo, Chicago Brick Oven, EarthStone Wood Fire Ovens, Fiero, Fontana Forni USA, Forno Bravo, ilFornino, Italoven, KUMA FORNI, Le Panyol, Maine Wood Heat Co. Inc., Marra Forni, Marsal Pizza Ovens, Mediterranean Woodfired Ovens PL, Morello Forni Italia Srl, The Bushman Wood Fired Ovens, Wachtel GmbH, Wildwood Ovens and BBSs, and Wood Stone Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.83% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 12.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.58 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Italy Key companies profiled Beech Ovens, Californo, Chicago Brick Oven, EarthStone Wood Fire Ovens, Fiero, Fontana Forni USA, Forno Bravo, ilFornino, Italoven, KUMA FORNI, Le Panyol, Maine Wood Heat Co. Inc., Marra Forni, Marsal Pizza Ovens, Mediterranean Woodfired Ovens PL, Morello Forni Italia Srl, The Bushman Wood Fired Ovens, Wachtel GmbH, Wildwood Ovens and BBSs, and Wood Stone Corp.

Market Driver

Commercial wood-fired pizza ovens are gaining popularity due to their multi-cooking capabilities. These ovens enable the preparation of various food items, including pizzas, French fries, paninis, quesadillas, cookies, and roasted chicken breast. Manufacturers like Le Panyol provide commercial ovens, such as Model 120, with grilling features for barbecuing. Multi-cooking options offer menu expansion and programmable settings for end-users. The demand for these versatile ovens is projected to increase during the forecast period.

The Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Oven market is experiencing significant growth, with an increasing number of businesses adopting this traditional cooking method. The use of wood as fuel adds a unique flavor to the pizzas, making them a popular choice among consumers. The trend towards customization and personalization is driving the demand for these ovens, with many businesses offering custom-made pizzas to their customers. Additionally, the convenience and ease of use of these ovens is also contributing to their popularity. The market for wood-fired pizza ovens is expected to continue growing, with an increasing number of businesses recognizing the benefits they offer. The use of advanced technology in the design of these ovens is also a trend, with features such as temperature control and energy efficiency becoming increasingly important. Overall, the Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Oven market is a dynamic and growing industry, offering businesses a unique and delicious way to attract and retain customers.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The commercial wood-fired pizza oven market faces challenges due to high upfront and maintenance costs. These ovens have higher operational costs than traditional or electric/gas-based ovens, primarily due to the large volume of wood used for heating. In developing countries, where cost is a significant consideration, end-users prefer cheaper alternatives. Commercial wood-fired pizza ovens require regular cleaning to prevent contamination and maintain performance. This adds to the operational expenses, potentially deterring potential buyers. These factors may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Oven market faces several challenges. One major challenge is the increasing competition from electric and gas-fired pizza ovens. Another challenge is the high initial investment and maintenance costs associated with wood-fired ovens. Additionally, the availability and cost of high-quality wood fuel can impact the profitability of businesses using these ovens. Furthermore, regulatory compliance regarding emissions and safety standards can add to the operational expenses. Lastly, the seasonality of the business, as wood-fired ovens are best used in warmer weather, can limit the revenue potential. Despite these challenges, the unique flavor and authenticity offered by wood-fired pizza continue to attract customers.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens

2.2 Commercial white wood-fired pizza ovens Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- Commercial wood-fired pizza ovens have gained popularity in the food industry due to their unique flavor and authentic cooking experience. These ovens use natural wood as fuel, providing a traditional pizza taste. The market for these ovens is growing steadily, driven by increasing consumer demand for artisanal and gourmet pizzas. Businesses are investing in wood-fired pizza ovens to offer unique dining experiences and differentiate themselves from competitors. The market is expected to continue growing, offering opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens market encompasses the production and distribution of wood-fired pizza ovens for various foodservice establishments, including restaurants, pizzerias, and foodservice businesses. This market caters to the increasing demand for convenient nutrition and improved lifestyles in both developing and urbanized nations. The fragmented market consists of numerous players offering a range of products, from small residential pizza ovens to large commercial ones. These ovens provide an authentic, even baking experience, with humidity control and gluten-free options available to cater to diverse consumer preferences. The market serves both the commercial and residential segments, with businesses seeking to enhance their offerings and consumers desiring the Fiero experience at home.

Market Research Overview

The Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens market represents a significant segment in the food service industry. These ovens, fueled by wood, provide an authentic and unique cooking experience, resulting in pizzas with distinct flavors and textures. The market is driven by the growing trend of artisanal and gourmet pizzas, as well as the increasing popularity of outdoor dining and events. Additionally, the versatility of wood-fired ovens, allowing for the preparation of various dishes beyond just pizza, further expands their appeal. The market is expected to grow steadily due to these factors and the continuous innovation in oven design and technology.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Commercial Black Wood-fired Pizza Ovens



Commercial White Wood-fired Pizza Ovens

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

