Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market to grow by USD 12.12 million from 2022 to 2027 | The rising popularity of fast-casual pizza restaurants drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market size is estimated to increase by USD 12.12 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 3.79%, according to a recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of companies has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize companies as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize companies as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market report provides information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 companies listed Below -

Beech Ovens, Californo, Chicago Brick Oven, EarthStone Wood Fire Ovens, Fiero, Fontana Forni USA, Forno Bravo, ilFornino, Italoven, KUMA FORNI, Le Panyol, Maine Wood Heat Co. Inc., Marra Forni, Marsal Pizza Ovens, Mediterranean Woodfired Ovens PL, Morello Forni Italia Srl, The Bushman Wood Fired Ovens, Wachtel GmbH, Wildwood Ovens and BBSs, and Wood Stone Corp.

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market

The market is segmented by distribution channel (Offline and Online), product (Commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens and Commercial white wood-fired pizza ovens), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel encompasses the sale of products through various brick-and-mortar retail outlets, including specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores. Over the years, the offline distribution channel has experienced a gradual decline in sales, primarily due to the shifting consumer preference toward online shopping. In response to this trend, companies are taking measures to rejuvenate sales within the offline channel. Despite the diminishing popularity of the offline channel, the implementation of comprehensive and inventive marketing strategies is poised to sustain sales growth through this avenue. As a result, these initiatives are expected to contribute to the expansion of the global market.

Market Dynamics

Key Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market Driver

The rising popularity of fast-casual pizza restaurants is notably driving market growth. Fast-casual pizza restaurants are a new, rapidly growing concept, and they are a combination of quick-service restaurants and casual dining restaurants. These eateries offer a fusion of convenience and leisure, serving fresh and health-conscious pizzas that carry a slightly higher price tag compared to those found in traditional fast-food settings. The surge in health awareness among consumers has driven a willingness to invest more in wholesome, freshly prepared, and lower-calorie pizza options available at fast-casual venues. As leading pizzerias continue to expand their reach, an avenue emerges for commercial wood-fired pizza oven manufacturers to capitalize on increased sales opportunities. The escalating popularity of fast-casual pizza restaurants is poised to stoke the demand for commercial wood-fired pizza ovens, subsequently fostering growth within the targeted market segment during the forecast period.

Significant Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market Trend

The growing end-user preference for ovens with multi-cooking functions is an emerging market trend.

Major Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market Challenge

The high initial and maintenance costs are major challenges hindering market growth.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 companies and 7 Countries

The market is segmented by region Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

Europe is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Due to the increasing desire for personalized pizza options and a strong consumer inclination toward gluten-free choices, Europe stands as a prominent market for pizzas. Furthermore, the region's end-users emphasize the utilization of equipment capable of delivering top-tier cooked food items while also minimizing cooking duration. Notably, food processing and baking equipment, including commercial wood-fired pizza ovens, contribute to improved heat distribution, particularly for delicate food items. These ovens allow for precise control of the baking environment. As a result, the demand for such ovens is projected to experience growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market companies

