Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee unapologetically leads fight against poverty and unemployment within Miami Dade's poorest, most underserved, and forgotten district

MIAMI, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, we stand at a pivotal moment for District 9. A moment that underscores the incredible resilience and potential of our community. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee is leading the charge to transform one of our most underserved areas, bringing hope, jobs, and economic growth back to District 9.

Commissioner Kionne McGhee leads fight against poverty and unemployment within Miami Dade's poorest district Post this A recent analysis by Miami Economic Associates, Inc., based on the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 American Community Survey, paints a stark picture of the economic challenges faced by District 9. The median household income in District 9 is $54,486—only 81 percent of the countywide figure of $67,263. The district's unemployment rate stands at 5.6 percent, significantly higher than the countywide rate of 3.3 percent. Commissioner McGhee sees these numbers not as a barrier, but as a call to action.

A recent analysis by Miami Economic Associates, Inc. (MAI), based on the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 American Community Survey, paints a stark picture of the economic challenges faced by District 9. The median household income in District 9 is $54,486—only 81 percent of the countywide figure of $67,263. Additionally, the district's unemployment rate stands at 5.6 percent, significantly higher than the countywide rate of 3.3 percent.

Commissioner McGhee sees these numbers not as a barrier, but as a call to action. "Our community deserves better," McGhee states. "We are working tirelessly to create opportunities that will not only boost incomes but also restore hope and prosperity in District 9."

Commissioner McGhee has launched a series of ambitious initiatives to tackle these disparities head-on. Here are some of the significant accomplishments under his leadership:

- Agritourism: Creating sustainable farming and promoting tourism to harness the rich agricultural heritage of Miami-Dade County. Agritourism generates hundreds of millions of dollars and saved thousands of jobs.

- South Dade Logistics Center: A massive project expected to create over 8,000 jobs, transforming the region into a major logistics hub, and generating over a billion dollars in economic impact.

- Homestead Entertainment District: Utilizing repurposed containers, this innovative district is set to become the largest entertainment area in the region, creating over 250 jobs and generating a billion-dollar economic impact.

- Jazz in the Heights: Supporting a thriving small business ecosystem, this initiative has generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue for local entrepreneurs. This initiative has produced over 17,000 participants.

- South Dade Small Business Bootcamp: Helping hundreds of businesses comply with county and state regulations. This bootcamp empowers local entrepreneurs to succeed.

- Costco Partnership: Secured over 300 jobs and two hundred and seventeen million dollars in community benefits through a new Costco outlet.

- Artz305: Bringing art and culture to South Dade, this program enriches the community and fosters local talent.

To address unemployment and encourage workforce participation, Commissioner McGhee has established partnerships with local businesses to provide training and employment opportunities. These efforts are designed to help residents re-enter the job market with the skills and confidence they need to succeed.

"We are not just creating jobs; we are building futures," McGhee emphasizes. "Our goal is to ensure that every resident of District 9 has the opportunity to succeed and thrive."

As Commissioner McGhee continues to champion these transformative efforts, District 9 is on the brink of a resurgence that will uplift its residents and reshape its economic landscape. These initiatives are not merely projects; they represent the beginning of a new chapter for a district that has long been overlooked, setting the stage for sustained growth and prosperity.

Media Contact:

Brandace Dean

[email protected]

SOURCE Miami-Dade County