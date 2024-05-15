Commissioner Kionne McGhee Creates Another Massive Economic Development Investment In Small Businesses With Jazz In The Heights Success

MIAMI, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jazz in the Heights - Southern Soul Mother's Day Edition, hosted by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee on May 11, 2024, at Zoo Miami , attracted over 17,000 guests for a celebration of soulful music, delicious food, and local small businesses.

Mothers were welcomed with a long-stem rose, and attendees enjoyed diverse food options and a cigar lounge at the Jazz in the Heights - Southern Soul Mother's Day Edition. Commissioner Kionne McGhee presented a proclamation to Grant Miller of Community Newspapers, declaring May 11, 2024, as Grant Miller Day, and awarded keys to the county to the evening’s artists. The event attracted over 17,000 guests for a celebration of soulful music, delicious food, and local small businesses.

Sponsored by Miami-Dade County, Zoo Miami, Miami-Dade Police Department, and Miami-Dade Parks, the event featured Southern Soul artists Nellie "Tiger" Travis, Ronnie Bell, TK Soul, and Sir Charles Jones. Local talent Gia Wyre and headliner Sir Charles Jones captivated the audience, with DJ DP from WHQT Hot 105 keeping the energy high.

"We are thrilled with the success of this festival, which celebrates our community's rich cultural heritage and supports small businesses. I'm proud to support events that bring our residents together and that exemplify all that makes Miami-Dade County special," said Commissioner McGhee. "We look forward to the next edition in November 2024."

Volunteers from organizations such as Goodwill Ambassadors, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity , and Black Lions Motorcycle Club were acknowledged for their significant contributions to the event's success. Their support helped create a memorable experience for all attendees, showcasing the strength and unity of the community.

Jazz in the Heights not only entertained but also served as a platform for small businesses to thrive. By providing opportunities for local entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services, the event contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to the local economy. Commissioner McGhee's dedication to promoting small businesses has been instrumental in fostering economic growth and sustainability in Miami-Dade County.

Small business owner Shameka Blount expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the event, highlighting the impact it has had on her business, Miami Kitchen Kreation Food Truck. "With the many opportunities you have afforded us to showcase our business, we believe we are destined to grow," Blount said. This sentiment reflects the broader impact of Jazz in the Heights on local businesses and the community.

Commissioner McGhee's support for small businesses extends to his sponsorship of a resolution declaring August as Black Business Month in Miami-Dade County, emphasizing the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses and fostering economic empowerment. This initiative highlights his commitment to diversity and economic development, ensuring that Miami-Dade remains a vibrant hub for entrepreneurship and growth.

