Commissioner Peter A. Feldman Becomes Acting Chairman of U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced today that Commissioner Peter A. Feldman has been named Acting Chairman of the agency effective immediately. The Commission elected Feldman to serve as Vice Chairman on January 13, 2025, and in accordance with CPSC's statute he assumed the role of Acting Chairman when Alex Hoehn-Saric stepped down as Chair on January 21.

"I am excited to take on this new role at the Commission, and I am grateful for the support of my fellow Commissioners," said Feldman. "American families should have confidence that CPSC is hard at work for them. Those who violate the law or import dangerous goods from abroad should be on notice: this Commission is focused and resolved to enforce our statutes."

Feldman has served on the Commission since October 5, 2018, after being nominated by President Donald J. Trump and confirmed by the United States Senate to complete the remainder of a term expiring in October 2019. He was re-nominated and confirmed to a subsequent seven-year term that will expire in October 2026. During his tenure, Feldman has focused attention on the flood of Chinese consumer goods that violate federal law and has worked to strengthen the agency's ability to address the challenges of the modern marketplace.

Prior to joining the Commission, Feldman was Senior Counsel to the United States Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. He served as a key advisor to the Committee Chairman, Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), and was instrumental in drafting and negotiating bipartisan legislation and conducting oversight and investigations of CPSC, and the Federal Trade Commission.

As a staffer for former U.S. Sen. Mike DeWine (R-OH), Feldman worked directly on the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), a landmark safety bill that addresses regulations to protect young children. The VGBA advances one of CPSC's core safety initiatives, Pool Safely, which includes a public education campaign and grant program to support drowning prevention initiatives at the state, local, and tribal level.

Feldman attended Colgate University and graduated with a B.A., cum laude. He received his J.D., cum laude, from American University's Washington College of Law and is a member of the Maryland Bar.

