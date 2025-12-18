CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Amp Fit Recalls AMP Smart Fitness Machines Due to Laceration and Serious Injury Hazard (26-150)

Pacific Cycle Recalls Schwinn Ovation Bicycle Child Carriers Due to Fall Hazard (26-151)

Pedego Electric Bikes Recalls Fat Tire Trikes Due to Fall and Laceration Hazards (26-152)

Furnulem 8-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Furnulem (26-153)

TopHomer Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by TopHomerUS (26-154)

Currey & Company Recalls Electra Chandeliers Due to Impact Injury Hazard (26-155)

17 Stories Furniture 18-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Imported by Shenzhen Jinhongzhen Technology Co (26-156)

Plantimex Recalls Mamisan Lidocaine Ointment Containers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging (26-157)

Feel The Beard Recalls Minoxidil Beard Growth Serum Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging (26-158)

KKL Fabric 9-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by HK Brilliant (26-159)

JOKOSIS Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by JOKOSIS (26-160)

ANNQUAN Brand Power Strips Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire; Sold on Amazon by Hefei Juyuan Sporting Development (26-161)

SereneLife Home Recalls Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Due to Drowning Hazard (26-162)

Blue Wave Recalls Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Due to Drowning Hazard (26-163)

Meaicezli Play Purse Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Angeer-US (26-164)

