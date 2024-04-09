Commitment to Employee Health and Well-being Recognized

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis receives Best Employers: Excellence in Health and Well-being Award from Business Group on Health

Company also honored with Excellence in Health Equity award

Awards demonstrate company's commitment to promoting a culture of health and well-being for employees and their families

The Business Group on Health is honoring Stellantis with the prestigious Best Employers: Excellence in Health and Well-being Award and the Excellence in Health Equity award, recognizing the company's outstanding commitment to employee well-being.

Stellantis' commitment to prioritizing its employees' health and well-being is being honored with a pair of awards from the Business Group on Health (BGH).



The company is receiving the prestigious Best Employers: Excellence in Health and Well-being Award for its outstanding commitment to advancing employee well-being through comprehensive and innovative benefits and initiatives, and the Excellence in Health Equity for working to ensure that all employees have the opportunity to reach their full health potential, incorporating diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging into health and well-being strategies.



"Stellantis is honored to receive this recognition as it reflects our long-standing commitment to providing a healthy workplace and quality of life for all of our team members," said Brad Thompson, vice president – health care, disability, workers compensation and medical operations, Stellantis North America. "Promoting and supporting the health and well-being of our employees and their families is central to our company's culture and success."



The BGH awards, now in their 19th year, are presented to companies based on their approach to several factors, including leadership, culture, well-being strategy and mental health, among others. This year marks the 15th time the company has been honored by the BGH since 2008.



The company, in partnership with the UAW, was the first domestic automaker to open near-site family health and wellness centers serving employees and their families working at manufacturing facilities in Detroit, Michigan; Kokomo, Indiana; and Toledo, Ohio.



The medical centers provide convenient, low- to no-cost options for acute, preventative and wellness-focused primary care services for all Stellantis employees and their covered family members enrolled in the company's health care plans.



Additionally, dedicated on-site well-being coordinators are present at the company's manufacturing facilities to promote wellness initiatives.



"We are proud to receive the 2024 BGH Best Employers Award, as it acknowledges the significant importance placed on safeguarding the health and wellness of our members and their families," said Rich Boyer, UAW vice president and director of the Stellantis department. "Prioritizing the health and well-being of our members contributes to a world-class working environment, enabling both our members and the company to effectively compete and succeed."



Stellantis is one of 54 companies to earn the Best Employers: Excellence in Health and Well-being Award and one of 13 companies being additionally recognized for Excellence in Health Equity.



"I am delighted to honor each and every one of these 54 employers, which demonstrably enhanced the health and well-being of employees and their families through leading-edge initiatives," said Ellen Kelsay, BGH president and CEO. "In addition, their novel and impactful approaches focused on critical workforce issues, such as mental health and health equity. We congratulate all the winners."



