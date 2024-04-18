New Dodge Complete Performance Vehicle Protection Package to Include Radford Racing School High-performance Driving Session

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge vehicle owners can now pair maximum vehicle protection with maximum performance thrills. The new Dodge Complete Performance Package complements the vehicle factory powertrain warranty with coverage of more than 5,000 critical components and includes a day of high-performance driving instruction for vehicle owners at Radford Racing School, the Official High Performance Driving School of Dodge//SRT.

Part of the Mopar Vehicle Protection Plan program, the Dodge Complete Performance Package delivers a six-year/75,000-mile package that offers protection for critical vehicle components, such as the engine, transmission, suspension, brakes, driveline, electrical and thousands of additional components.

The Dodge Complete Performance Package also includes coverage of lube, oil and filter services, tire rotations, coverage of factory-recommended scheduled maintenance, replacement of most wear/tear components, including worn tire replacement and roadside assistance.

The new package not only delivers vehicle protection coverage, but also provides owners with important training to hone their driving skills at Radford Racing School, located in Chandler, Arizona. The one-day driving experience at Radford, valued at $1,500, features exercises, such as team slalom, autocross and hot laps, with drivers behind the wheel of school-provided Dodge//SRT vehicles. The package represents the first performance package offered by Mopar Vehicle Protection to incorporate a performance driving school session.

The Dodge Complete Performance Package provides coverage of more than 5,000 critical vehicle components, including:

Air conditioning

Anti-lock brakes

Body mechanisms

Brakes

Driveline

Electrical

Engine

Full mechanical

Instrumentation

Manual interior mechanisms

Safety and security

Steering

Suspension

Transmission

Additional benefits of the Dodge Complete Performance Package include:

Brake pads

Clutch assembly

Full repair or replacement coverage for all four tires/wheels damaged due to road hazard conditions

Interior rips and tears

Oil changes for life of contract

Paintless dent repair

Rotors

Squeak and rattle repair

Tire rotations

Wheel alignments

Wheel repair (up to $7,500 /year)

/year) Windshield glass replacement

Wiper blades

Worn tire replacements (up to two), including stems, mounting/balancing and labor charges

For compete information on pricing, eligible vehicles and details on the Dodge Complete Performance Package, visit www.mvpdodgesrt.com.

Radford Racing School

Radford Racing School, the official high-performance driving school of Dodge//SRT, is a premier performance driving and racing training center offering world-class experiences.

Located in Chandler, Arizona, the school offers more than 80 performance vehicles, sedans, SUVs, Ligier JS F4 single seaters and gas-powered go karts. Radford Racing School includes state-of-the-art facilities and event space for private parties and corporate meetings. For more information, visit radfordracingschool.com.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments in which the brand competes while moving forward to a future that includes electrified muscle in the form of the next-generation, all-new Dodge Charger.

The next-generation Dodge Charger electrifies a legend, with the Charger retaining its title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car led by the all-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The all-new Dodge Charger will also offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O., powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the gas as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

