Committed to fighting online toxicity, Scott Galloway invests in commenting platform OpenWeb

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWeb, the premium commenting and engagement platform , today announced Scott Galloway has made a significant investment in the Company and will be joining the firm's board of directors. Galloway joins other notable investors, board members , and advisors including Deb Roy, Director of MIT's Center for Constructive Communication, and Jeff Horing, Co-Founder of Insight Partners.

Scott Galloway is an entrepreneur, professor, and respected technology pundit who has become a leading voice regarding the impact of technology on traditional industry and society.

"OpenWeb is at the intersection of three huge market opportunities: publishers needing more first-party data in a cookieless world, advertisers wanting brand-safe UGC, and society searching for less toxic, quality dialogue. The comments on an article can be as engaging as the content itself," said Scott Galloway. "But that engagement can be akin to the noxious emissions of social media. It doesn't have to be this way. OpenWeb is to social media, what alternative energies are to fossil fuels."

OpenWeb creates safe and healthy communities on media sites around the world, generating valuable first-party data for publishers, and driving user registrations. The Company has been rapidly growing and has released a number of innovative solutions to improve the quality of online conversations, including a collaboration with Jigsaw's Perspective API to "nudge" toxic comments into more civil dialogue.

"I believe strongly in companies fighting the negative externalities of the first generation of the social web, and OpenWeb is an immunity to the viruses of social media. I am inspired by the promise of a healthier commenting experience that supports publishers. The investment speaks for itself," Galloway added.

"We're on a mission to save online conversations and support sustainability on the open web. Scott is a leading voice for a movement to conscious capitalism, and an advocate for our mission of reducing online toxicity. We're thrilled to have him as a partner," said Nadav Shoval, CEO and Co-Founder of OpenWeb.

