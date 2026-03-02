CommLoan Adds $850M in Broker Volume as $2.8B More Enters Pipeline

Marketplace Expansion Signals Accelerating Broker Adoption

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CommLoan, a technology company operating the first true AI-powered commercial mortgage lending marketplace, announced today the continued expansion of its lending marketplace, highlighted by the addition of 11 experienced brokers in the past 45 days representing approximately $850 million in annual production. The platform has already funded over $78 million in commercial real estate loans since December 2025, demonstrating accelerating transaction activity as network adoption grows.

Mitch Ginsberg, Founder & CEO of CommLoan

The recent growth reflects increasing demand from experienced originators seeing a more structured and efficient way to match borrowers with the right lending platform nationwide.

"Commercial lending is complex and too often deals stall because the fit isn't right," said Mitch Ginsberg, founder and CEO of CommLoan. "Our platform is built around structured lender data and precise matching so brokers can spend less time chasing lenders and more time advising their clients. This is a win-win for everyone involved and the influx of experienced brokers joining CommLoan over the past few months is proof of that."

CommLoan's marketplace model is designed to empower brokers, helping them match borrower priorities such as rate, recourse structure, prepayment terms, timing and property type with lender criteria across hundreds of active lending partners.

Juan Rivera, who recently joined CommLoan's Empower platform said the impact on his business has been immediate.

"CommLoan gives me super powers," said Rivera. "I'm able to get loans funded that I wouldn't have been able to close before. Because of CommLoan, I'll be able to put $100 million into the pipeline this year, three times what I was able to do in previous years without this technology."

Unlike traditional models that rely heavily on personal lender relationships and manual outreach, CommLoan's platform is structured around actively managed lender data and algorithmic matching. The result is improved pull-through, greater certainty for borrowers, and the ability for brokers to increase production without adding administrative burden.

Torrey Wood, another recently enrolled broker, says the immediate access to lenders nationwide and the ability to scale his business is what brought him to the platform.

"When you're handling $100 million-plus deals, manual outreach simply doesn't scale," Wood said. "The platform gives me immediate access to top lenders nationwide and makes the entire process significantly more efficient."

The company expects continued broker expansion throughout 2026, with 14 additional brokers in the onboarding pipeline representing $2.8 billion in prior year production.

For more information visit, www.commloan.com

About CommLoan

CommLoan is a commercial real estate lending technology company operating the first true AI-powered commercial mortgage lending marketplace. Through its proprietary platform, CUPID™, CommLoan connects borrowers and originators with hundreds of active lenders nationwide, allowing users to efficiently compare rates, terms, and loan structures across all property types, including multifamily, retail, office, industrial, healthcare, single-purpose, and much more. Established in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, CommLoan is redefining commercial mortgage lending across all categories, including SBA, CMBS, FHA/HUD, and others through technology, transparency, and data-driven efficiency. For more information, visit www.commloan.com.

SOURCE CommLoan