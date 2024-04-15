Common Dividend Declared by NNN REIT, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced a quarterly dividend of 56.5 cents per share payable May 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2024. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased its annual dividend for 34 or more consecutive years.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

