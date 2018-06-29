Commonwealth Alternative Care Officially Opens Its Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Taunton

"We've gathered a world class team of passionate cultivators and chemists to craft products that promote overall wellness and ultimately optimize your life. Each of our products is made from premium, natural ingredients synergized with highly-innovative sciences to create unparalleled benefits and precision dosing," said Sean Harrison, Commonwealth Alternative Care's Head of Extraction. "We've sourced organic, all natural, non-GMO and fair trade ingredients whenever possible for our Chroma edibles line," said Harrison.

"Our retail consultants have spent the last month at our Cannabis Academy learning a highly detailed curriculum which covers all aspects of products, cultivation, extractions, ingestion methods and most importantly the endocannabinoid system," said Carlyssa Scanlon, Retail Director. "We designed the dispensary to be warm, welcoming and modern for an inspired and efficient experience." In its first week, the dispensary will launch with an extended holiday schedule. Patients will be able to visit the dispensary Monday through Friday from 12-5pm with the exception of the 4th of July. Ongoing, Commonwealth Alternative Care will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Commonwealth Alternative Care will also be offering a rewards program available for all patients.

"On behalf of the Taunton Area Chamber of Commerce, we're delighted to welcome Commonwealth Alternative Care to the City of Taunton (CAC). CAC has made a significant economic impact in the city, not only in regards to the construction of their Mozzone Boulevard location, but also in terms of the number of jobs they will add to the local economy. They havebeen a great Chamber and community supporter and we look forward to their continued education and leadership in the area of medicinal marijuana," said Kerrie Babin, President of The Taunton Chamber of Commerce.

Occupying almost 3,000 square-feet, the "nature-meets-science" designed space is an intuitive environment to purchase Commonwealth Alternative Care's spectrum of products, including:

Chroma Edibles: sour raspberry gummies, milk chocolate, chocolate covered espresso beans, mints, hard candies and a 2 oz drink made with organic juices and Cape Cod sea salt.

sea salt. One: concentrates with 3 tiers of extraction- Ultra premium, Premium Cold Press and Spiked Cold Press. Products include vape cartridges, pens, refill syringes, shatter, wax and sugar.

There will also be a line of "direct effect" concentrates and a variety of flower strains.

About Commonwealth Alternative Care

Commonwealth Alternative Care is a cannabis healthcare provider which brings to market high-quality medical marijuana products in a unique and inspiring setting. The company's goal is to empower those who seek alternative healing by offering premium medical cannabis products. Commonwealth Alternative Care partners locally to add value to our patients and communities through education, outreach, charitable giving, and community involvement. Commonwealth Alternative Care is focused on providing medical cannabis in the forms of flower, edibles, concentrates, oil, shatters, wax and sugar.

