Commonwealth Capital CEO and Owner Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Recognized as 2018 Enterprising Woman of the Year Champion

"The recipients of the 2018 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards represent an amazing group of female entrepreneurs from across the United States and even as far away as Kenya and Malta," said Monica Smiley, publisher and CEO of Enterprising Women. "We could not be more proud to recognize their accomplishments as CEO's of fast-growth companies, community leaders, and role models and mentors to other women and girls."

Springsteen-Abbott and the other awardees were recognized at the 16th Annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference, held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami, Florida. "I am humbled and incredibly honored to accept this award," said Springsteen-Abbott. "It is truly an honor to be recognized amongst an incredible group of women who are committed to empowering female entrepreneurs."

Recognized women have demonstrated that they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship and stand out as leaders in their communities. Additionally, many honorees also serve as leaders of key organizations that support the growth of women's entrepreneurship.

Commonwealth specializes in structuring information technology, medical technology and material handling equipment leases for Fortune 1000 and investment grade US companies. Founded in 1978, Commonwealth has priced, negotiated and structured more than $1.5BB of lease financing for America's businesses. Upon receiving WBENC certification in 2007, Springsteen-Abbott quickly transitioned Commonwealth's business plan from a passive funding source to a direct originator.

