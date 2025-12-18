Commonwealth Fusion Systems Coming to CES, Signaling Fusion Is the Next Big Thing in Tech

Commonwealth Fusion Systems

Dec 18, 2025, 06:00 ET

DEVENS, Mass., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS), the leading and largest commercial fusion energy company, today announced that it's coming to CES, the world's largest consumer technology show. Fusion's debut, at the exhibit hall and beyond, underscores what innovators, investors, and policymakers increasingly recognize: Fusion is no longer a science project. It's the next big thing in tech.

"CES is where the future shows up first," said Bob Mumgaard, Co‑founder and CEO of Commonwealth Fusion Systems, who'll appear on the CES opening keynote stage for a fireside chat with Siemens AG CEO Roland Busch. "Being here signals that fusion is entering the mainstream of technology. Fusion is about hope — building a future that promises energy abundance and that will one day power all of the innovations that CES showcases."

Mumgaard's fireside chat with Siemens CEO Busch will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 8:30 a.m. PST. CES attendees can come to Siemens Booth #8725, North Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, to get an up-close look at how the Star Builders of CFS are paving the way to commercial fusion. CFS will start with its marquee machine, SPARC, which will use powerful magnetic fields to bring the power of a star to Earth to demonstrate the viability of commercial fusion energy.

"We want everyone, not just physicists, to feel invited into the story of commercial fusion energy. That's why we're excited to have fusion where people who are thinking about the next big thing are," CFS Chief Marketing Officer Joe Paluska said.

CFS's CEO and CMO will be onsite for interviews and technical briefings during CES. To schedule, contact [email protected].

About Commonwealth Fusion Systems

Commonwealth Fusion Systems is the world's largest and leading private fusion company. The company's marquee fusion project, SPARC, will generate net energy, paving the way for limitless carbon-free energy. The company has raised almost $3 billion in capital since it was founded in 2018.

SPARC® and ARC™ are trademarks of Commonwealth Fusion Systems®.

