Commonwealth Hotels Acquires Fairfield Inn & Suites Chicago Southeast/Hammond

"This Fairfield will provide the highest level of customer service," said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operations Officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "We believe with our dedicated on-property staff and our rapidly growing talent that this hotel will provide ample positive memories for travelers visiting this growing area."

The Fairfield sits just southeast of Chicago and is located at 7720 Corinne Drive in Hammond Indiana. With four floors and 94 rooms, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Chicago Southeast offers a warm and timeless design. Each room is designed with the modern traveler's need to stay productive on the road without overcomplicating the guestroom. Additional hotel amenities include an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as fax and copy services. A complimentary hot breakfast, featuring oatmeal, scrambled eggs, sausage, make-your-own waffles, and other healthy items are also available. Local attractions include Millennium Park Chicago, Indiana Dunes National Park, and Deep River Water Park.

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 50 properties with nearly 6,000 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

