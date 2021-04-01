Commonwealth Hotels acquires Hyatt House and Hyatt Place Chicago/Naperville/Warrenville, expanding operations into Illinois

"It is an exciting time to enter the Chicago market," Jennifer Porter, newly-appointed Chief Operations Officer, said. "We believe with our rapidly growing talent and dedicated on-property staffs that these hotels will provide ample positive memories for travelers visiting the Naperville and Warrenville communities."

The Hyatt House Chicago/Naperville/Warrenville provides longer-stay travelers with home-like amenities to ensure they can continue their daily routine while on the road. In-suite kitchens, complimentary breakfast with custom Omelet Bar and shuttle service within 5 miles are all standard amenities for guests. The brand also includes a Very Important Resident Program for guests staying 30+ nights – package includes complimentary grocery shopping service, laundry credits and more.

The Hyatt Place Chicago/Naperville/Warrenville, located just next door to the Hyatt House, caters to a wide range of guests. Spacious studio rooms include the Hyatt Place standard Cozy Corner, giving guests the opportunity to spread out and relax while in their rooms. Like the Hyatt House, the hotel also provides complimentary breakfast and shuttle service.

Both hotels include meeting room spaces, indoor pools, fitness centers, business centers and on-property bar/restaurants. They are also pet-friendly. As members of the Hyatt brand and managed by Commonwealth Hotels, the properties are fervent participators in the brands Safety First, Wellbeing Always campaign. They are fully committed to keeping the respective hotels clean while maintaining proper distance from guests whenever possible.

Those interested in learning more about the properties can visit their websites http://bit.ly/HyattHouseCHI and/or http://bit.ly/HyattPlaceCHI. Interested parties can also email Shannon Schurr at [email protected] for any additional information, including virtual tours.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 47 properties with over 5,000 rooms.

Contact

Jennifer Schneider

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

[email protected]

859.261.5522

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.commonwealthhotels.com

