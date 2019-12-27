Commonwealth Hotels announces leadership staff at new Hampton Inn & Suites outside Tampa

Martinez moves to the Hampton Inn & Suites after spending the last year-and-a-half with Commonwealth as the Assistant General Manager at the Hilton Garden Inn Tampa/Riverview. A 25-year hospitality veteran, she has over a decade of experience as a General Manager at various Hilton properties. Martinez's knowledge of the market and Hilton systems will surely help the new property find early operation and sales success.

Cardamone joins Commonwealth after an extensive career as a hospitality sales leader in the Tampa market. Working at assorted Hilton properties since 2005, Michelle has shown consistent ability to hit and exceed revenue expectations no matter the property. Her demonstrated career growth points to yet another hotel that will succeed in the Tampa market under her leadership.

"We are thrilled to have Leilani and Michelle in place at Commonwealth's newest build," Mike Hook, Area Director of Operations and General Manager at the Hilton Garden Tampa/Riverview, said. "With their leadership we know this hotel will become a favored destination for business and leisure travelers alike."

Located at 10240 Causeway Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619, the Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa/Riverview/Brandon is projected to open in late February in 2020. A 124-room property boasting over 1,000 Sq. Ft. of meeting space, the hotel will feature proximity to various business centers, complimentary breakfast and free WiFi for all guests.

For more information visit the hotel website http://bit.ly/HamptonInnRiverview or like their Facebook page http://bit.ly/HIRiverviewFB to follow along for construction updates.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 43 properties with 5,300 rooms.

Contact

Jennifer Schneider

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

jschneider@commonwealthhotels.com

859.261.5522

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.commonwealthhotels.com

