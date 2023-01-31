Commonwealth Hotels Announces Topping Off of the Homewood Suites Newport Cincinnati

COVINGTON, Ky., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels and Homewood Suites by Hilton, the award-winning upscale, all-suite hotel brand announced today the "topping off" of its new hotel in Newport, Kentucky signifying that the final beam has been placed and that the structural framework is complete. Homewood Suites Newport Cincinnati is projected to be up and running by mid-summer. The 5-story, 133-suite hotel developed and owned by Corporex, is located at 201 West 4th Street, near Newport Ovation on the River and MegaCorp Pavilion.

Homewood Suites Newport Cincinnati

"This topping off marks a milestone in construction at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Newport Cincinnati, and we are pleased to partner with Hilton to be part of the industry-first All-Suites portfolio," said Jennifer Porter, chief operating officer, Commonwealth Hotels. "Whether traveling for an extended or quick overnight stay, guests will be able to enjoy the comforts of home with value-added amenities."

When completed, the new Homewood Suites by Hilton Newport Cincinnati will provide fully equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas. Guests are also provided all the essentials needed for a comfortable and convenient stay including complimentary daily full-hot breakfast, evening social Monday-Thursday, Wi-Fi and grocery shopping service.* Travelers can unwind at the hotel's rooftop bar or work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Newport Cincinnati participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

*Guest pays for groceries. Other restrictions apply.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 51 properties with over 6,000 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

About Homewood Suites by Hilton

Homewood Suites by Hilton, Hilton's upscale, all-suite, extended-stay hotel brand with more than 420 locations in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, is an award-winning leader. The first choice for guests seeking comfortable accommodations when traveling for an extended or quick overnight stay, Homewood Suites offers inviting, generous suites, featuring separate living and sleeping areas, and fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators. Additional value-driven essentials include complimentary Internet, a daily full hot breakfast, and complimentary evening social every Monday-Thursday. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations) available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Homewood Suites is focused on guest satisfaction and stands behind each stay with its 100% Suite Assurance® guarantee. For more information on the extended-stay advantage, visit www.homewoodsuites.com or news.homewoodsuites.com.

