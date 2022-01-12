Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Alicia Barefield as General Manager of The Hampton Inn Panama City Beach

COVINGTON, Ky., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced that Alicia Barefield has been appointed the general manager of the Hampton Inn Panama City Beach. Ms. Barefield brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to her new role as general manager having previously served as the general manager at the Hampton Inn Fort Morgan, Colorado.

"We are delighted that Alicia has joined our team.", said Jennifer Porter, chief operations officer of Commonwealth Hotels. "It is a pivotal time of growth for Commonwealth Hotels."