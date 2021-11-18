Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Anthony Franker as Director of Sales & Marketing of The Springhill Suites Denver at the Anschutz Medical Campus

A dedicated and technically skilled business professional in both operations and sales leadership, Mr. Franker built his career in key markets with multiple brands. In addition to the Hyatt Place, he has served in various leadership roles at the following: Homewood Suites and TRU by Hilton Denver Airport, Staybridge Suites Denver Downtown, Holiday Inn Express Golden, Holiday Inn Minneapolis Downtown, and the Adventureland Inn Hotel and Resort Des Moines. Franker is a graduate of Des Moines Areas Community College with a degree in health information management and resides with his family in Denver.