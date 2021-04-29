Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Carson Lethen as Director of Sales and Marketing of The Hyatt Regency Aurora Denver Conference Center

"Carson brings extensive proficiency in generating best in class hospitality and is very knowledgeable," said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operating Officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "We are confident with his strategic sales approach and deep understanding of the market; he will bring a fresh lens and be a strong asset to the Hyatt Regency Aurora Denver Conference Center team."

Most recently prior to joining the Hyatt, Mr. Lethen was instrumental in implementing the Marriott Westminster's covid sales, marketing, and recovery strategies. In addition, Mr. Lethen served on the opening team with the dual branded Denver Le Meridien and AC hotel, the Westin Denver Downtown, the Sheraton Denver Downtown and the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa in his hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona. Carson is an avid snowboarder and golfer and resides in Denver with his wife and two boys.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 47 properties with nearly 5,700 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

